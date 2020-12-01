Fortnite's Season 4 Galactus invasion is happening today: Here's how to watch

Epic Games

Fortnite's big Marvel crossover is set to hit its apex today when comics supervillain Galactus invades the hit video game. The "Devourer of Worlds" has been teased as the big bad for the ongoing Nexus War event, which saw a host of Marvel heroes like Iron Man, Thor and She-Hulk enter the Fortnite world. On Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) Season 4 comes to an end.

As with other in-game events, Fortnite creator Epic Games says today's finale will be a "one-time only" showing. Here's what you need to know so you can watch it live.

When is the event?

The finale to Nexus War is set for 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Epic Games

What version of Fortnite do I need to have to participate?

Epic Games says players will need to make sure their Fortnite app or game install is on the 14.60 update on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC or Android.

What time should I arrive?

The company says the event playlist should open 30 minutes before the scheduled start time (that is, 3:30 p.m. ET, 12:30 p.m. PT) but in the event of an overload of people on the servers, Epic Games is recommending that "everyone log into Fortnite at least 60 minutes prior to the event start."

Can I join in from my iPhone or iPad?

Due to an ongoing legal dispute between Epic Games and Apple, the game has been pulled from Apple's App Store. This means that even those who already have Fortnite installed on their iPhones or iPads won't be able to partake in this event.

Epic Games is in a similar dispute with Google on Android that has led to Fortnite being pulled from the Google Play Store, but there are ways to still download the game without using Google's store.

When does Season 5 start?

The Battle Pass for Season 4 ends on Tuesday, which suggests that Season 5 of the popular game would begin on Wednesday, but what exactly that will entail -- from maps to possible crossovers -- isn't yet known. Baby Yoda and Star Wars, however, have been rumored.

A new $12-per-month Fortnite Crew subscription is also set to launch on Wednesday in conjunction with the new season, bundling a Battle Pass, an "exclusive outfit" and 1,000 V-Bucks (Fortnite's in-game currency) each month.

See also: Sony PS5 vs. Microsoft Xbox Series X: The best new game console for holiday 2020