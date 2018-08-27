Fortnite cube is on the move, and no one knows where it's going

GIF by Morgan Little/CNET

Fortnite: Battle Royale players have been intrigued by the giant purple cube that showed up last week at the edge of the game's desert environment. But when people started to notice over the weekend that the cube had moved from its original location, everyone started to wonder where it might end up, and what any of this means for the game.

Fortnite Battle Royale News posted a list of times on Twitter when the cube was likely to move, which is how I knew to jump in the game at the right time to see it for myself:

In case you've been missing out, here is a list of expected movement times for the cube for a number of different time zones. #Fortnite



@FortniteBR also set up this page so you can see the next time the cube will move.

The cube, which first appeared in a flurry of lightning last week, is just the latest in a long line of in-game events developer Epic Games has used to alter the map. In previous instances, a rocket launched into the sky, rifts appeared across the map and an entire go-kart course appeared. But now as we approach the end of season 5, more changes are afoot and this mysterious purple cube could be the key to what happens next. The only problem is, nobody knows where it's going or what's going to happen when it gets there.

Epic Games refreshes the game with weekly updates, and with a new season approaching, the conclusion to the mystery of the moving cube is likely on the horizon.

Stay tuned as we follow the cube's progress and find out where Fortnite's strange story goes from here.