Fortnite's Playground mode goes live after delay

Epic Games

The much-anticipated Playground mode for Fortnite: Battle Royale went live late Monday, after a brief period in limbo.

Developer Epic Games was forced to roll back last week's update after it caused problems with the game's multiplayer matchmaking, but it seems to have sorted out the problem.

"Success! All players can now join in on the fun in the Playground LTM. Drop in and let your imagination run wild," the company wrote on Twitter.

It offered more details on Reddit, where they noted that the volume of players eager to try the new mode might cause some error messages.

"Please remember to change your region back to 'auto select' and verify you're on your preferred region," it said.

"There is the possibility that you may encounter an error, as many players are attempting to join this game mode. Just attempt to requeue until you find a match."

The practice mode allows four players to drop to the island, where they have an hour to experiment with building, shooting and hunting loot. Adding a sense of danger is friendly fire, but players can respawn quickly and get revenge on their friends.

Epic announced that Fortnite Season 5 -- which will include all new challenges -- launches July 12.