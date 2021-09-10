Fortnite's fate on iPhones and iPads is still unclear

Sarah Tew/CNET

US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers handed down her highly anticipated ruling in the court case between Apple and Epic Games Friday, siding mostly with the iPhone maker. Epic had breached its contracts as a developer for Apple's devices, she wrote. It had also failed to prove Apple's App Store and associated developer rules constituted a monopoly. So what happens to Fortnite?

Epic's hit online battle game was kicked out of Apple's App Store in August 2020 over a thing called V-Bucks, in-game currency which people used to buy new looks for their characters and weapons. Typically, players on iPhones have to pay for V-Bucks using Apple's payment methods, which automatically take up to a 30% commission. On Aug. 13, Epic turned on hidden code that allowed users to buy V-Bucks from the company directly, and for a 20% discount.

Epic's actions went against Apple's rules at the time, and the game was banned from the App Store, leading to the lawsuit.

In her ruling, Judge Rogers said that although Apple's business practices may be anticompetitive, they largely don't constitute antitrust violations. She did issue one ruling against Apple though, telling the company it must allow developers to inform app users about alternative payment methods off the App Store. So, in theory, Fortnite could remove its payment option and offer a link to its website for V-Bucks instead.

Apple has repeatedly said before, during and after the decision Friday that it would allow Fortnite back into the App Store if Epic followed Apple's rules and changed its code back to remove the alternative payment methods. But it won't allow the game back into the store otherwise. "Epic has admitted to breach of contract and as of now, there's no legitimate basis for the reinstatement," the company said earlier Friday.

For its part, Epic appears unwilling to change its app.

"Fortnite will return to the iOS App Store when and where Epic can offer in-app payment in fair competition with Apple in-app payment, passing along the savings to consumers," Epic CEO Time Sweeney tweeted Friday. Epic Games didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.

So, it's unlikely Fortnite will be once again available for iPhones or iPads, at least in the near term.