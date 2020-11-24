Fortnite's $12 subscription gets you Battle Pass, monthly V-Bucks

Epic Games

Fortnite is adding a $12 a month subscription next month, and it'll give you access to the game's Battle Pass, monthly V-Bucks and a monthly in-game content pack. Epic Games is launching the Fortnite Crew service Dec. 2, as the next season starts, it revealed via PlayStation Blog.

The exclusive monthly Fortnite Crew Pack will include a new skin and "at least one" matching glider, pickaxe or emote, and you can keep them if your subscription lapses. The first skin will "empress of the cosmos" Galaxia.

You'll be able to subscribe from the in-game Item Shop or Battle Pass purchase screen.

New fortnite launcher icon coming soon! pic.twitter.com/NzakN5sapI — SexyNutella - Fortnite DataMiner (@SexyNutella_) November 24, 2020

It's likely we'll also see a skin based on live action Disney Plus Star Wars show The Mandalorian, based on an apparent image of the upcoming launcher icon. Epic and Disney are also running a promotion in which buying V-Bucks or making a real-money purchase in the battle royale game gets you two free months of Disney Plus.

Earlier this month, next-gen versions of Fortnite came out for the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.