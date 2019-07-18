Fortnite YouTube Drops give free loot to players linking their YouTube accounts

Epic Games

Epic Games has a new way to get Fortnite players to watch its content, such as the upcoming Fortnite World Cup, and it's called YouTube Drops. All people have to do is link their Epic Games and YouTube accounts and then watch some shows.

YouTube Drops are Fortnite cosmetics available for players who watch either the Fortnite World Cup or Epic's new show, Game Jam Hollywood, on a YouTube account connected to their Epic account. The catch is that individuals need to watch either program for at least 20 minutes.

Game Jam Hollywood is the first to air, on July 25 at 12:30 p.m. ET. The show will feature Fortnite Creative community builders who'll come up with new designs for the game. Watching the show on the Fortnite YouTube channel will earn players the Game Jam Spray.

Then on July 26-28, the Fortnite World Cup will begin. Again, players have to watch for 20 minutes each day to obtain that day's YouTube Drop. July 26's reward is also the Game Jam Spray, July 27 it's the World Cup Spray, and on July 28 it's the World Cup Spray and Red Line Wrap.

To link the accounts, players need to log in to YouTube in a desktop browser. In the setting is an option for "connected account." On that page is a list of accounts available to link, and one will option is to link an Epic account. Click and sign-in on the next page to finish the process. Epic says if the option is rolling out over the next 24 hours so players should check back if they don't see it.