At the start of Fortnite season 9, players noticed a small reference to Netflix's Stranger Things, but weeks went by with no other references to the series. Now that the third season of the show is available to stream, the game's developer revealed a new crossover with the show.
Epic Games tweeted the Fortnite X Stranger Things event Wednesday. Prior to the tweet, players found portals in several spots on the island that let them transport from one to the other and that's it. Then on Thursday, Epic tweeted a new image showing that two skins for the crossover, Chief Hopper (David Harbour) and the Demogorgon.
Both skins are available in the Fortnite Item Shop, but only for a limited time. The Chief Hopper outfit is 1,500 V-Bucks, or approximately $15, while the Demogorgon outfit is 1,200 V-Bucks, or $12. There is also a Vines Wrap that is part of the crossover and available for 500 V-Bucks, or $5.
Several data miners found new Stranger Things inspired skins Thursday morning before Epic revealed the special content.
It's unclear if Epic will have more for the Fortnite X Stranger Things event such as a limited time mode or more show-inspired content.
Originally published July 4.
Update, July 5: Adds more info on event.
Discuss: Fortnite X Stranger Things adds Chief Hopper, Demogorgon skins for crossover
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.