Fortnite X Stranger Things adds Chief Hopper, Demogorgon skins for crossover

At the start of Fortnite season 9, players noticed a small reference to Netflix's Stranger Things, but weeks went by with no other references to the series. Now that the third season of the show is available to stream, the game's developer revealed a new crossover with the show.

Epic Games tweeted the Fortnite X Stranger Things event Wednesday. Prior to the tweet, players found portals in several spots on the island that let them transport from one to the other and that's it. Then on Thursday, Epic tweeted a new image showing that two skins for the crossover, Chief Hopper (David Harbour) and the Demogorgon.

The gate has been opened.



Get the new Stranger Things set from the Item Shop now including the Chief Hopper and Demogorgon outfits and Vines Wrap! #FortniteXStrangerThings pic.twitter.com/q8OhyWnWdW — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 5, 2019

Both skins are available in the Fortnite Item Shop, but only for a limited time. The Chief Hopper outfit is 1,500 V-Bucks, or approximately $15, while the Demogorgon outfit is 1,200 V-Bucks, or $12. There is also a Vines Wrap that is part of the crossover and available for 500 V-Bucks, or $5.

Several data miners found new Stranger Things inspired skins Thursday morning before Epic revealed the special content.

Leaked HD Stranger Things Skins!#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/9ZykRpP7j9 — Fortnite Leaks And Info (@FNLeaksAndInfo) July 4, 2019

It's unclear if Epic will have more for the Fortnite X Stranger Things event such as a limited time mode or more show-inspired content.

Originally published July 4.

Update, July 5: Adds more info on event.