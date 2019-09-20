Fortnite x Batman: Start time, leaked content and everything else we know

Epic Games

Batman will come to Fortnite in some fashion on Sept. 21. Developer Epic Games tweeted about the upcoming Fortnite x Batman event and already set up a time for the reveal.

Data miners found plenty of Batman-related content in the v10.31 update Wednesday. A new point of interest, items and even a cape similar to the Caped Crusader's outfit. There was no set date on when the content would come out, but the most likely date was Sept. 21 on Batman Day.

When does Fortnite x Batman start?

The reveal for the event will happen at 8 a.m. ET/ 5 a.m. PT on Saturday. Sept. 21. Epic scheduled a video to premiere on YouTube at that time. There are no additional details about what the event may entail or how long it will last.

What rewards are there for watching the reveal?

Back in July, Epic started giving players in-game loot called YouTube Drops for watching certain content on its YouTube channel such as the Fortnite World Cup and Game Jam Hollywood. The description for the Fortnite x Batman says there will be a special reward for watching the reveal.

What kind of Batman-theme content will there be in the event?

Plenty. To start, the rift zone of Tilted Town will likely be the spot of a miniature Gotham City.

The town will even have a working Bat-Signal.

Here's how big the light is pic.twitter.com/U6zMnSnU8A — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) September 18, 2019

One data miner also found a list of challenges called Welcome to Gotham City.

It also appears there will be two items including Batman's Grapnel Gun and Explosive Batarang.

New 2 Leaked Batman "Grappler & Throwable"!! pic.twitter.com/wxmo1nLfw5 — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) September 18, 2019

There's even a Joker-related item called "Jam" that looks to be a trap that can be placed on the walls.

HOLD UP!!

we are getting a "Jam" ?? that can be placed on walls too.. but peep the face on it! pic.twitter.com/u81EqNnDOy — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) September 18, 2019

As for rewards, data miners found two possible rewards for players: a Batman glider and a cape back bling.