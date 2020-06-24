Fortnite will air a full-length Christopher Nolan movie this Friday

Fortnite

Three of director Christopher Nolan's movies are coming to Fortnite.

Depending on which country you live in, you'll be able to watch either Inception, Batman Begins, or The Prestige inside the game as a part of Movie Nite. In the US, for example, Inception will play at three time slots June 26, Epic Games said Wednesday.

In a post, Epic Games explained the difference in movie titles based on country as a way of navigating distribution rights.

"The film you'll be able to watch will depend on your country, and unfortunately we couldn't reach everyone with these screenings," the post said, "We believe the idea of getting together with your friends and family at Party Royale to watch a movie is powerful and exciting, and we're looking at ways to increase global participation in the future."

This is the first time Fortnite has shown a full length movie. The game has offered trailers, clips and even concerts with the likes of Steve Aoki and deadmau5. In April, Fortnite showed Quibi's Punk'd reboot.