Fortnite's latest update adds a new feature to make playing with a friend a little easier. Now two people can play the popular battle royale game together on a couch.
Update 11.30 on Thursday added a split-screen option for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players. Two people can now share the same screen while playing during a Duos or Squads match. Developer Epic Games says the feature is a work in progress and asks players to report any bugs via the in-game Feedback tool.
Thursday's update also began setting up the map for the upcoming holiday event. The island now has snow everywhere and a few other changes such as winter houses and Christmas decorations.
Epic has yet to provide a start time for the holiday event, but it could be mentioned Thursday night during The Game Awards or on Saturday when never-before-seen footage of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is shown in Risky Reels.
Discuss: Fortnite update adds split-screen for couch co-op on PS4, Xbox One
