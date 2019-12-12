CNET también está disponible en español.

Fortnite update adds split-screen for couch co-op on PS4, Xbox One

Epic Games finally releases something new since the start of Chapter 2.

Fortnite

Grab a partner and a couch to win that Victory Royale. 

 Epic Games

Fortnite's latest update adds a new feature to make playing with a friend a little easier. Now two people can play the popular battle royale game together on a couch. 

Update 11.30 on Thursday added a split-screen option for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players. Two people can now share the same screen while playing during a Duos or Squads match. Developer Epic Games says the feature is a work in progress and asks players to report any bugs via the in-game Feedback tool. 

Thursday's update also began setting up the map for the upcoming holiday event. The island now has snow everywhere and a few other changes such as winter houses and Christmas decorations. 

Epic has yet to provide a start time for the holiday event, but it could be mentioned Thursday night during The Game Awards or on Saturday when never-before-seen footage of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is shown in Risky Reels. 