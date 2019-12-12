Fortnite update adds split-screen for couch co-op on PS4, Xbox One

Epic Games

Fortnite's latest update adds a new feature to make playing with a friend a little easier. Now two people can play the popular battle royale game together on a couch.

Update 11.30 on Thursday added a split-screen option for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players. Two people can now share the same screen while playing during a Duos or Squads match. Developer Epic Games says the feature is a work in progress and asks players to report any bugs via the in-game Feedback tool.

Thursday's update also began setting up the map for the upcoming holiday event. The island now has snow everywhere and a few other changes such as winter houses and Christmas decorations.

Snow has fallen on a significant part of the map ❄️



(📸:@TheOfficialTWK) #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/QuxaGHezdV — Fortnite News | LootLake.net (@LootLakeBR) December 12, 2019

Winter-style houses have been added and... Christmas bushes are back! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/Y3WpUmG7bq — Guille-GAG // Fortnite Leaks (@Guille_GAG) December 12, 2019

Epic has yet to provide a start time for the holiday event, but it could be mentioned Thursday night during The Game Awards or on Saturday when never-before-seen footage of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is shown in Risky Reels.