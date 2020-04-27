Fortnite: Travis Scott Astronomical experience seen by almost 28 million players

Epic Games

Fortnite events aren't only for players to check out new content from developer Epic Games. The popular battle royale game has also played host to multiple premieres and collaborations, from a never-before-seen clip of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to the first episode of Chance the Rapper's reboot of Punk'd on Quibi.

On April 23, Travis Scott debuted his new music in an event called the Astronomical experience in Fortnite. Scott used the game to create the psychedelic event inspired by Cactus Jack's creations, which is the rapper's nickname and the name of his record label.

According to Epic, 12.3 million players participated in the April 23 concert and 27.7 million experienced it 45.8 million times across the five events.

Thank you to everyone who attended and created content around the Travis Scott event!



Over 27.7 million unique players in-game participated live 45.8 million times across the five events to create a truly Astronomical experience. 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/LSH0pLmGOS — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 27, 2020

The concert's set list included "Sicko Mode" and "Stargazing" from Scott's 2018 album Astroworld, "Goosebumps" from his 2016 album Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, the single "Highest in the Room" and the brand new track "The Scotts" featuring Kid Kudi.

The Astronomical Experience was not only a visually stunning event, but it also had hints to previous Fortnite season-ending events such as the volcano eruption and black hole that led to the game being shut down in 2019. The concert even featured a shot of the original map of the island.

A low-res version of the Chapter 1 map was in the event.



Image from @OMGitsAliA pic.twitter.com/9VXO1IxnuU — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) April 23, 2020



