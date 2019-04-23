Fortnite tie-in with Avengers: Endgame may let you wield Thor's ax, Cap's shield

Call it the greatest team-up in popular culture since... well, since the Guardians of the Galaxy joined the Avengers. It looks as though the world-consumingly popular battle royale game Fortnite is adding Avengers: Endgame weapons and outfits to its vast collection of gear players can customize their avatars with.

Fortnite on Tuesday tweeted a teaser image of a Fortnite-ified version of Thor's magnificent ax Stormbreaker.

This follows a teaser Monday night featuring Captain America's vibranium shield. Both teasers tout the release date of Avengers: Endgame, April 25.

The heroic Marvel gear is likely to appear as a series of premium weapons in the game's store, GameSpot reports, possibly as an update on the day of the film's release.

Avengers: Endgame hits movie theaters worldwide on Thursday, April 25. CNET's Abrar Al-Heeti is watching all the preceding movies in a single, insane 59-hour Marvel marathon in preparation for its release. Watch her get ready below.

Now playing: Watch this: Preparing for a 59-hour Marvel movie marathon

Fortnite is a massively popular multiplayer game for PCs, consoles and smartphones that has you shooting other players and building structures for cover. It went stratospheric with the addition of a battle royale gameplay mode (a la PUBG), in which 100 players duke it out on an island until one person is left standing, victorious.

Its maker, Epic Games, has since parlayed Fortnite's huge success into Epic's own game store, seeking to edge out rivals such as Steam on PC. Fortnite has also been the venue for huge online events, such as a gig by DJ Marshmello in January.

This isn't the first tie-in of the two most popular brands in the world. Last year Thanos appeared in Fortnite as a playable character -- if you found his universe-killing Infinity Gauntlet on your map, you turned into the giant purple supervillain, complete with superpowers.

Originally published at 8:40 a.m. PT.