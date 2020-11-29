Fortnite themed Nintendo Switch lands at Walmart just in time for Cyber Monday

Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch was released three years ago in 2017. Despite this, it's still incredibly difficult to get your hands on one, particularly in the midst of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. But now there's a new Fortnite bundle in town, and it's currently available at Walmart for $299.

This appears to be the same one that was released in the UK and Australia earlier this year. According to the box, Fortnite is preinstalled (the game is free-to-play, after all), but the package also come with codes for 2000 v-bucks, Fortnite's in-game currency.

The console itself is extremely pretty, featuring blue and yellow Joy-Cons and a slightly different Fortnite-themed back.

The Fortnite bundle joins the Switch Mario Kart bundle which was released just last week, and remains very difficult to find in stock.