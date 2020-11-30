CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Best Cyber Monday deals PS5 restock Best Cyber Monday deals under $50 Cyber Monday TV deals Moderna vaccine Second stimulus check Amazon Cyber Monday deals
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Fortnite-themed Nintendo Switch bundle lands at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart just in time for Cyber Monday

It comes with Fortnite installed and a few V-Bucks for your troubles.

Listen
- 00:43
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

The Nintendo Switch was released three years ago, but it's still incredibly difficult to get your hands on one, particularly in the hullabaloo of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. But now there's a new Fortnite bundle in town, and it's currently available at Amazon, Best Buy and GameStop for $300. 

This appears to be the same one that was released in the UK and Australia earlier this year. According to the box, Fortnite is preinstalled (the game is free to play, after all), but the package also comes with codes for 2,000 V-Bucks, Fortnite's in-game currency, which is currently about a $16 value.   

fortnite-2.png
Nintendo

The console itself is pretty, featuring blue and yellow Joy-Cons and a Fortnite-themed back.

The Fortnite bundle joins the Switch Mario Kart bundle that was released just last week, but which remains difficult to find in stock.

switch

Very nice indeed.

 Nintendo
Cyber Monday 2020 sales and deals

Switch bundle at Amazon: $300

Amazon has the bundle in stock with Prime shipping. 

$300 at Amazon

Switch bundle at GameStop: $300

GameStop has the bundle in stock. 

$300 at GameStop

Switch bundle at Best Buy: $300

The bundle is available at Best Buy. 

$300 at Best Buy

Switch bundle at Walmart: $299 (Update: Out of stock)

Walmart was among the first to offer the bundle but it, at time of publication, appears to be out of stock. 

$299 at Walmart
Now playing: Watch this: Nintendo Switch 2: What we want to see
6:22