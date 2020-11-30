Fortnite-themed Nintendo Switch bundle lands at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart just in time for Cyber Monday

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

The Nintendo Switch was released three years ago, but it's still incredibly difficult to get your hands on one, particularly in the hullabaloo of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. But now there's a new Fortnite bundle in town, and it's currently available at Amazon, Best Buy and GameStop for $300.

This appears to be the same one that was released in the UK and Australia earlier this year. According to the box, Fortnite is preinstalled (the game is free to play, after all), but the package also comes with codes for 2,000 V-Bucks, Fortnite's in-game currency, which is currently about a $16 value.

Nintendo

The console itself is pretty, featuring blue and yellow Joy-Cons and a Fortnite-themed back.

The Fortnite bundle joins the Switch Mario Kart bundle that was released just last week, but which remains difficult to find in stock.

Nintendo

Amazon has the bundle in stock with Prime shipping.

GameStop has the bundle in stock.

The bundle is available at Best Buy.

Walmart was among the first to offer the bundle but it, at time of publication, appears to be out of stock.