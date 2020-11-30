Fortnite-themed Nintendo Switch bundle currently available at Amazon for Cyber Monday

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

The Nintendo Switch was released three years ago, but it's still routinely sold out, particularly during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But now there's a new Fortnite bundle in town, and it's listed at Amazon, Best Buy and GameStop for $300. The question, of course, is this: Is it actually in stock anywhere? The answer, predictably, is mostly no, as it's sold out at Walmart, Best Buy and Gamestop. But you can get it from Amazon.

This appears to be the same bundle that was released in the UK and Australia earlier this year. According to the box, Fortnite is preinstalled (the game is free to play, after all), but the package also comes with codes for 2,000 V-Bucks, Fortnite's in-game currency, which is currently about a $16 value.

Nintendo

The console itself is pretty, featuring blue and yellow Joy-Cons and a Fortnite-themed back.

The Fortnite bundle joins the Switch Mario Kart bundle that was released just last week but remains difficult to find in stock.

Nintendo

Amazon has the bundle in stock with Prime shipping.

Here's where to find the Switch Fortnite Wildcat Bundle when it's in stock -- which it currently is not.

The bundle is not currently available at Best Buy.

Walmart was among the first to offer the bundle but it, at time of publication, appears to be out of stock.