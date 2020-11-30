CNET también está disponible en español.

Fortnite-themed Nintendo Switch bundle currently available at Amazon for Cyber Monday

It comes with Fortnite installed and a few V-Bucks for your troubles. The console bundle is predictably sold out almost everywhere, but still selling at Amazon for the list price.

The Nintendo Switch was released three years ago, but it's still routinely sold out, particularly during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But now there's a new Fortnite bundle in town, and it's listed at Amazon, Best Buy and GameStop for $300. The question, of course, is this: Is it actually in stock anywhere? The answer, predictably, is mostly no, as it's sold out at Walmart, Best Buy and Gamestop. But you can get it from Amazon. 

This appears to be the same bundle that was released in the UK and Australia earlier this year. According to the box, Fortnite is preinstalled (the game is free to play, after all), but the package also comes with codes for 2,000 V-Bucks, Fortnite's in-game currency, which is currently about a $16 value.   

fortnite-2.png
Nintendo

The console itself is pretty, featuring blue and yellow Joy-Cons and a Fortnite-themed back.

The Fortnite bundle joins the Switch Mario Kart bundle that was released just last week but remains difficult to find in stock.

switch

Very nice indeed.

 Nintendo
Switch bundle at Amazon: $300

Amazon has the bundle in stock with Prime shipping. 

$300 at Amazon

Switch bundle at GameStop: $300 (Update: Sold out)

Here's where to find the Switch Fortnite Wildcat Bundle when it's in stock -- which it currently is not.

$300 at GameStop

Switch bundle at Best Buy: $300 (Update: Sold out)

The bundle is not currently available at Best Buy. 

$300 at Best Buy

Switch bundle at Walmart: $299 (Update: Sold out)

Walmart was among the first to offer the bundle but it, at time of publication, appears to be out of stock. 

$299 at Walmart
