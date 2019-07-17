Fortnite The Final Showdown: What to know about the giant robot vs. monster event

Epic Games

Fortnite season 9 is almost over. Season 10 will start on August 1, but before that happens, the island will become a battleground between a giant robot and a monster in an event called The Final Showdown.

What's The Final Showdown

Each season of Fortnite has a story that plays out over the course of 12 weeks and ends with a season-ending event. The event changes the island and gives some new life to the game in time for the start of the next season.

Data miners found the name of the event Wednesday within the v9.40 update: The Final Showdown. Developer Epic Games confirmed the name via a tweet later in the day.

🤖 - T-minus - 72 Hours till The Final Showdown. #FortniteEvent — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 17, 2019

For this season, players saw something strange at Polar Peak. A giant eyeball in a glacier appeared and it would track players in front of it leading the fanbase to speculate that it was a monster. In the following weeks, something escaped from the ice and began trampling parts of the island. A giant robot was built at Pressure Plans in recent weeks, piece by piece, to fight the monster.

When is the Final Showdown

The Final Showdown starts at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Saturday, July 20.

How do I watch the event

Since this is a Fortnite event, the ideal place to watch The Final Showdown is while playing Fortnite. Players on every version of the game can check it out for themselves by logging onto the game and entering a match when it's about to start.

Epic strives to make the event watchable for all Fortnite players so weapons will do no damage and players receive a boost in their health and shields right before start time. The developer will also equip everyone with a jetpack so they can see all the action take place.

Those who are unable to log into a game can also watch the event in one of the many livestreams that will likely be available on both Twitch, YouTube and Mixer.