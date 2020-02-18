Fortnite teases season 2 chapter 2 with cryptic messages

Epic Games

Fortnite is currently in its longest season since the game's start. The new season -- Chapter 2 season 2 -- is set to launch on Feb. 20, and to get the hype going, developer Epic Games started an international alternate reality game.

On Sunday, posters and digital advertisements for Fortnite began appearing in cities across the globe. These ads show a gold handprint and a local number to call that has a recording referencing an agency. The first advertisement seen by Fortnite fans was at a metro station in Brazil, according to one data miner.

A sort of ad for Fortnite showed up at a metro station in Brazil. When you call the phone number, it says this:



Yes sir

The agents were called

Card to access the safe(vault) purchased



Potential ARG?



pic.twitter.com/RCaRTKTk0I — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) February 16, 2020

The number on the ad is a recording that says in Portuguese, "The agents were called. Card to access the safe purchased."

Another Fortnite poster with the golden handprint and phone number was found in Russia.

A Fortnite data miner compiled the list of numbers, messages and locations into a tweet Monday. The recordings mention agents being recruited and then mobilizing. There's also a reference to a mission changing.

Another data miner compiled all the voice recordings into one video clip.

All the phone calls we have found at this moment!



Will update this video when we get new numbers! pic.twitter.com/FN0slm0op7 — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) February 17, 2020

A German number was found Monday afternoon, and its voice message mentions some map coordinates: D3, G4 and F2. So far there have been no discoveries in those areas.

When you call this German number "+49 800 1808471" it says "D3, G4, F2" pic.twitter.com/th96x9Xcp4 — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) February 17, 2020

On the official Fortnite Discord Sunday, a bot called The Agency began recruiting members seemingly at random.

On the official Fortnite Discord there is a bot called “The Agency” which has recruited some members.... pic.twitter.com/b2Tv7aVnqr — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) February 16, 2020

Then on Monday morning, the official Fortnite Twitter account sent a tweet saying "Transmission Intercepted" while the rest of the message was whited out similar to a document with redacted info.

Not long after that initial post, the account tweeted a second image with part of the whited-out text revealing showing "FN.CH02.S02," which likely refers to Fortnite Chapter 2 season 2.

The Fortnite account tweeted a third time Monday with a third image that revealed more. This time, the word "origins" can be seen. The third image resembles a face with several words on it.

Monday evening saw a fourth tweet from the Fortnite Twitter account. This time, the final text was revealed, "Origin == Au" and the start of Chapter 2 season 2, "022020" or Feb. 20, 2020.

Transmission Intercepted

FN.CH02.S02

Origin == Au

022020 pic.twitter.com/qBrpm1s1A8 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 18, 2020

Au is the periodic symbol for gold, which ties into the gold handprint and theme used in the teases. The completed image, however, does not have a clear meaning as of now.

The Fortnite Twitter account tweeted Tuesday morning with another image and redacted info.

The picture in the tweet is clearly a bundle of dynamite. As for the whited-out info, it will likely be revealed in tweets throughout the day.

What exactly this agency refers to and how this will change the game will likely be made clear in the coming days when Fortnite Chapter 2 season starts on Feb. 20.

Fortnite is available for PC, PS4, Android, iOS, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

This article was originally published on Feb. 17 and is updated when new information is discovered.