Fortnite streamer Ninja comes back to Twitch after Mixer closure

Martin Bureau / AFP/Getty Images

Popular Fortnite streamer Ninja returned to Twitch on Wednesday for the first time since Mixer's closure. Ninja's first stream back on the platform welcomed over 100,000 viewers as he played Call of Duty: Warzone with partner streamer Lupo.

Ninja had over 14 million followers on Twitch before switching to Microsoft's Mixer in a $50 million 2019 exclusivity deal. Mixer shut down in June, freeing streamers like Ninja to rejoin Twitch.

Ninja briefly streamed on YouTube before returning to Twitch. His Twitch stream isn't the result of a deal with the platform, according to esports consultant Rod Breslau, Ninja and other large streamers are still in negotiations with other streaming platforms, Breslau said.