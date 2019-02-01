Fortnite star Ninja gets spot in NFL 100 Super Bowl ad with Peyton Manning

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Ninja is going to the Super Bowl. The pro-gamer is joining football stars like Peyton Manning and Michael Strahan in a Super Bowl commercial for the NFL.

On Thursday, Tyler Blevins, aka Ninja, tweeted out a clip saying the ad would air right before halftime.

"So happy to share with you guys one of the many amazing things we've been working on and why I've been traveling so much. Catch me in the #NFL100 #SBLIII commercial right before halftime," reads the tweet.

So happy to share with you guys one of the many amazing things we'v e been working on and why I've been traveling so much. Catch me in the #NFL100 #SBLIII

commercial right before halftime. pic.twitter.com/FEAQSdsYMP — Ninja (@Ninja) January 31, 2019

The ad is part of a campaign to celebrate the 100th season of the NFL. The NFL tweeted out several other teasers for the ad featuring Pittsburgh Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster, Oakland Raiders' Marshawn Lynch and possibly even the New England Patriots' Tom Brady.

The professional gamer reportedly made nearly $10 million in 2018 playing Fortnite: Battle Royale. Ninja has more than 12.5 million followers on game streaming service Twitch and more than 20 million subscribers on YouTube. He was also the first esports gamer to be featured on the cover of ESPN The Magazine.

The Patriots will face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Super Bowl 53 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)

A representative for Ninja said he'll be attending the game in Atlanta.

Best Super Bowl TV deals: Buying a new TV for the big game? These are your best choices.

How to watch the Super Bowl: Watch the game in the US for free, on TV or online.