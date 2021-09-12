Fortnite shuts down after Operation: Sky Fire event

Epic Games

Fortnite Season 7 ending event, Operation: Sky Fire, had players go through a crazy space ride with an exciting cliffhanger. To add to the tension, publisher Epic Games shut down the game until the start of season 8 on Monday.

Operation: Sky Fire put players in the role of infiltrators sent to an alien mothership to take it down with bombs strapped to their backs. While the ship did come down, so did a lot of other strange objects that players won't understand until the start of Fortnite season 8.

Here's everything you need to know to prepare for Operation: Sky Fire.

Why can't I play Fortnite?

Following Operation: Sky Fire, Epic shut down Fortnite for the next 13 hours. Players will have to wait until Monday, 2 a.m. PT (5 a.m. ET) to play the game again.

When did Fortnite's Operation: Sky Fire event start?

Operation: Sky Fire started at 1 p.m. Pacific Time / 4 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, Sept. 12. It lasted for approximately 12 minutes.

What is Operation: Sky Fire?

According to Epic, players "join a strike team and sneak aboard the Mothership to deliver IO's final message to the invading aliens," wrapping up the story threads that've been running through the entire season.

When the event started, players were teleported to the mothership wearing special backpacks. Inside, they found parts of the island were being sucked into the ship. As players were locked into the ship, out from the floor game the giant pink cube referred to as "Kevin" by the Fortnite community. The mystery cube was a plot point for multiple seasons in the first chapter of Fortnite.

Energy began firing out of "Kevin" killing other players, but it seemingly ran out of juice and laid dormant. This is when players realized they were merely pawns as their backpacks turned into bombs. However, one by one they began rebooting "Kevin" turning it blue. Before the bomb exploded, players then saw other cubes had been rebooted as well. After a flash, the mothership was a floating wreck and multiple "Kevins" began falling to the island. One piece of wreckage slams into the player and up comes the "To Be Continued..." screen.

When does season 8 start?

Fortnite season 8 will start Monday, 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET). What will change after the this event is still a mystery.