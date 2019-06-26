Fortnite season 9, week 7 challenges and where to find the giant beach ball

Fortnite season 9 is past the halfway point and will end soon. This means players have a short amount of time to complete all the challenges to get the final Battle Pass reward.
Free challenges
- Search chests at Junk Junction or Neo Tilted (0/7)
- Search ammo boxes in different locations (0/7)
- Suppressed Weapon Eliminations (0/3)
Battle Pass challenges
- Deal damage to opponents while riding in a vehicle (0/200)
- Stage 1 of 3: Visit The Block and Loot Lake in a Single Match (0/1)
Stage 2 of 3: Visit Fatal Fields and Neo Tilted in a Single Match (0/3)
Stage 3 of 3: Visit Snobby Shores and Mega Mall in a Single Match (0/4)
- Search a chest, use a vending machine, and a campfire in a single match (0/1)
- Eliminations from 5m or less (0/3)
Search 7 chests at Junk Junction or Neo Tilted -- 5 Battle Stars
Of the two locations, Junk Junction will likely have fewer players at the start of a match, making it an ideal place to gather seven chests without having to worry too much about other players. Still, Neo Tilted will likely have more chests available but at a higher risk.
Search 7 ammo boxes in different locations -- 5 Battle Stars
Ammo boxes, especially later in matches, tend to be left behind as more players want more weapons and items than ammo. As the storm circle begins to close in, make sure to stop by the named location and do some quick checks for ammo boxes.
How to complete 3 suppressed weapon eliminations -- 10 Battle Stars
The good news is that suppressed weapons give players an advantage by letting them land silenced shots on opponents. The bad news, especially for this challenge, is that there are only three suppressed weapons in the game right now: Suppressed Pistol, Suppressed Sniper Rifle and Suppressed Assault Rifle. Of the three, the best bet for eliminations is the sniper, but it will be a tough weapon to find as there are only Epic and Legendary variants. The highest chance to get one is via a Supply Drop.
How to deal 200 damage to opponents with a vehicle -- 10 Battle Stars
In week 6, players were tasked with attack opponents in vehicles and now it's time to run people over. Unfortunately, it's a lot harder to hit other players with a vehicle. If you're lucky, there is a chance of catching a group of players off guard and dealing damage to all the players at once to reach the 200 goal. There is no easy strategy on this challenge since the vehicles in the game can be easily avoided and can be seen from a distance.
Visit The Block and Loot Lake; Fatal Fields and Neo Tilted; and Snobby Shores and Mega Mall in a Single Match -- 5 Battle Stars
This challenge is straightforward. Start off in one location and make a beeline to the other. The optimum strategy is to start with locations on the outer parts of the island and make your way in as the storm closes in. This means starting at The Block and then going to Loot Lake, going to Fatal Fields and then Neo Tilted and landing at Snobby Shores to then reach Mega Mall.
Where to find a chest, a vending machine and a campfire in a single match -- 10 Battle Stars
While a chest, vending machine and campfire can be found all over the island, there's one location that has all three: Lonely Lodge. Land there and search for all three to complete this challenge in one trip.
How to complete 3 elimination from 5m or less -- 10 Battle Stars
Shotguns. Get a shotgun and get right in your opponent's face, ideally when they're not at full health. That will give you the elimination and repeat two more times.
14 Days of Summer Challenges
Epic on Monday revealed the start date for the Fortnite 14 Days of Summer event. Starting on Tuesday, players will have access to new challenges, limited time modes (LTMs) and unvaulted weapons each day. One of the LTMs returning for 14 Days of Summer is the John Wick's Bounty mode that came out around the time of the release of John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum.
Data miners found the 14 Days of Summer challenges in the v9.30 update released last Tuesday. Completing challenges will earn players sprays, toys and other in-game content.
Dance at 6 different beach parties
Added at the start of the 14 Days of Summer were several beach party spots across the map. Contrary to the name, these beach parties are not at all near the beach. Be on the lookout for umbrellas, balloons and folding chairs indicating the party. The map below will show the six locations. Head over to each one, do a dance and you'll receive the Dive In emote.
Bounce a giant beach ball in 5 different matches
There are three giant beach balls on the island. One is just south of The Block, another is west of Dusty Divot and the third is on the northwest road in Paradise Palms. Bouncing a ball simply means run up to it and bump it. Hopefully, you'll get their first before other players bounce the ball farther away. A new summer-themed loading screen is the prize for those players who complete the challenge.
Fortbytes
New in Fortnite season 9 are Fortbytes, which are only available to Battle Pass owners. The collectibles are scattered across the island, but also unlockable by reaching certain tiers and gaining a designated amount of XP. Each Fortbyte will reveal a piece of an image teasing Fortnite season 10 and a new one appears every day.
Fortnite Season 9 Fortbyte Challenges
01: Awarded for gaining 175,000 XP
02: Found at a location hidden within Loading Screen #6
03: Accessible by using the Skull Trooper Emoji at the western most point
06: Accessible with Yay! Emote at an ice cream shop in the desert
07: Accessible by using the cuddle up emoticon inside a rocky umbrella
08: Found within Junk Junction
10: Awarded for gaining 60,000 XP
11: Found beneath a circling jungle parrot
12: Accessible by using the Nana Nana Spray inside a molten tunnel
13: Found at a location hidden within loading screen number 2
14: Found within an RV park
16: Found in the desert house with too many chairs
17: Found inside a Wooden Fish Building
19: Accessible with the Vega outfit inside a spaceship building
20: Found at the center of any of the first three storm circles
22: Accessible by using the Rox Spray in an underpass
24: Found within Fatal Field
25: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 40
26: Accessible with Bunker Jonesy outfit near a snowy bunker
31: Found at a meteor crater overlook
32: Accessible by wearing Kyo Pet Back Bling at the northernmost point
35: Awarded for gaining 225,000 XP
36: Accessible by Sentinel on a frozen island
39: Awarded for completing six challenges from Week 2
41: Accessible by using Tomatohead Emoticon inside the Durrr Burger restaurant
43: Accessible by wearing the Nana Cape Back Bling inside a Banana Stand
44: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 20
46: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 100
47: Found between a Reboot Van, pirate camp and a crashed battlebus
48: Accessible by using the Vox Pickaxe to smash the gnome beside a mountain top throne
49: Found in Trog's ice cave
50: Accessible at night time inside mountain top castle ruins
51: Accessible by using the Cluck Strut to cross the road in front of Peely's Banana Stand
55: Found within Haunted Hills
57: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos, or solo 25 times
58: Accessible by using the Sad Trombone Emote at the north end of Snobby Shores
59: Accessible with Durrr! Emoji inside Pizza Pit restaurant
60: Accessible with Sign Spinner Emote in front of the happy Oink restaurant
61: Accessible by using Sunbird Spray on a frozen waterfall
64: Accessible by Rox on top of Stunt Mountain
65: Found in a basement budget movie set
66: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos or solo 75 times
68: Found within a snowy town bookshop
69: Found inside a stone pig building
70: Accessible by skydiving through the rings above Lazy Lagoon with the Vibrant Contrails
71: Awarded for completing six challenges from Week 1
72: Found within Salty Spring
74: Found in a filing cabinet inside an assassin's basement on the desert coast
76: Found behind a historical diorama in an insurance building can be seen below
77: Found within a trackside taco shop
78: Found within a Ranger tower overlooking a drained lake
79: Found within an arcade
80: Accessible by using the Bunker Basher Pickaxe to smash the rock at the highest point of the volcano rim
81: Accessible in daytime near a mountain top cactus wedge
82: Accessible by solving the pressure plate puzzle NW of the Block
84: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 60
85: Awarded for gaining 30,000 XP
87: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos or solo 50 times
88: Found somewhere within map location J3.
89: Accessible by flying the Scarlet Strike Glider through the rings east of Snobby Shores.
90: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos or solo 100 times
91: Found at a location hidden within loading screen #4, the latest Fortbyte to unlock
92: Accessible by using Rock Love Spray near a lava fall
95: Found at a Solar Panel Array in the Jungle
96: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 80
98: Found within a Viking longhouse
99: Awarded for gaining 125,000 XP
For those who don't want to wait for all 100 Fortbytes to be revealed, one Fortnite data miner discovered what the complete image will look like.
The image shows Bunker Jonesy, one of the skins introduced in season 9, drawing images from previous events in the game including the meteor shower, the volcano erupting and a giant cube, all of which were used to end a season. Off to the right near his foot appears to be the Polar Peak beast that is causing destruction on the island this season. More importantly, Jonesy appears to be covering a drawing that's likely the big event to end Fortnite season 9.
Utopia Challenges
As in previous seasons, Fortnite season 9 has a season-long set of tasks called Utopia Challenges, for Battle Pass owners. Tackling these special challenges requires the completion of all the weekly challenges throughout the season. The reward for all the work is the Utopia skin.
When players finish the weekly challenges, they'll receive a new loading screen that hints at a secret Battle Star. Completing the Fortnite season 9, week 1 challenges unlocks the loading screen below. The clue to where to find the secret Battle Star is on the side of the minigun that gives the coordinates I5, I6, J5 and J6. This is a spot just south of Lonely Lounge, right before the green plains turn into the desert. The hidden Battle Star will appear only if a player who completed all challenges is within close proximity.
For Fortnite season 9, week 2, the unlocked loading screen doesn't have a hint hidden in the image, but instead, it's in the description of the screen. It says, "Last seen battling at Dino Park outhouse, these two can't be stopped." This'll lead to the location of Fortbyte #13 and not a Battle Star for the week.
Once a player's done with week 3's challenges, a new loading screen will show a new Doggo skin. The hint for the Battle Star is in the drawing on the small wall that the dogs are sitting on. It leads to a stack of cars in Junk Junction and the secret Battle Star will appear when players come near it.
As in week 2's Utopia loading screen, week 4's image provides players a clue of where to get a Fortbyte rather than Battle Star. Players on the search for Forbyte #91 will need to visit Paradise Palms. Off the main street in the area is a storefront where the "D" and "I" are on the map. Look for a bench near the road and Fortbyte #91 should appear.
Week 5's Utopia loading screen features a new skin. To the right, in white, are the map designations of B2, B3, C2 and C3.
That will take players to the mountain northwest of Pleasant Park. If all challenges for the week have been completed, a hidden Battle star will appear.
Week 6's Utopia loading screen, called Sure Shot, is a clue for Fortbye #02. When players complete all of the challenges for the week, they will unlock the new image with the description: "Only the best snipers can take out a holo-clock tower lamp from the rooftops of Neo Tilted."
Players can find Fortbyte #02 at the holo-clock tower in Neo Tilted without needing to complete all of the week's challenges.
For week 7, players who complete all the challenges will receive a new Utopia loading screen with a clue to a hidden Battle Star.
To find this hidden Battle Star, head to Pressure Plant and look for a building with a metal staircase on the outside. The Battle Star will be under the staircase, but it will only appear if you completed all the week 7 challenges.
Fortnite is available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and Android and iOS devices.
In the multiplayer online game, you parachute onto an island and use various weapons to eliminate opponents in a last-person-standing scenario. The massively popular game has attracted players with live events like virtual concerts and special limited-time game modes. Developer Epic Games is also hosting the Fortnite World Cup this summer. Online qualification for the esports competition began in April, and finals will take place in New York in July, with a prize pool of $30 million.
Originally published June 19.
June 20: Add Fortbyte #12 and week 7 Utopia loading screen. June 21: Adds Fortbyte #03. June 24: Adds 14 Days of Summer info and Fortbyte #43, #98 and #20. June 25: Adds Fortbyte #11. June 26: Adds Fortbyte #60 and 14 Days of Summer challenges guide.
Correction, June 20: An earlier version of the story incorrectly explained how vending machines work.
