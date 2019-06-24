Fortnite season 9, week 7 challenges and 14 Days of Summer

Epic Games

Fortnite season 9 is past the halfway point and will end soon. This means players have a short amount of time to complete all the challenges to get the final Battle Pass reward.

Free challenges

Search chests at Junk Junction or Neo Tilted (0/7)

Search ammo boxes in different locations (0/7)



Suppressed Weapon Eliminations (0/3)



Battle Pass challenges

Deal damage to opponents while riding in a vehicle (0/200)

Stage 1 of 3: Visit The Block and Loot Lake in a Single Match (0/1)

Stage 2 of 3: Visit Fatal Fields and Neo Tilted in a Single Match (0/3)

Stage 3 of 3: Visit Snobby Shores and Mega Mall in a Single Match (0/4)

Stage 2 of 3: Visit Fatal Fields and Neo Tilted in a Single Match (0/3) Stage 3 of 3: Visit Snobby Shores and Mega Mall in a Single Match (0/4) Search a chest, use a vending machine, and a campfire in a single match (0/1)



Eliminations from 5m or less (0/3)



Search 7 chests at Junk Junction or Neo Tilted -- 5 Battle Stars

Of the two locations, Junk Junction will likely have fewer players at the start of a match, making it an ideal place to gather seven chests without having to worry too much about other players. Still, Neo Tilted will likely have more chests available but at a higher risk.

Search 7 ammo boxes in different locations -- 5 Battle Stars

Ammo boxes, especially later in matches, tend to be left behind as more players want more weapons and items than ammo. As the storm circle begins to close in, make sure to stop by the named location and do some quick checks for ammo boxes.

How to complete 3 suppressed weapon eliminations -- 10 Battle Stars

The good news is that suppressed weapons give players an advantage by letting them land silenced shots on opponents. The bad news, especially for this challenge, is that there are only three suppressed weapons in the game right now: Suppressed Pistol, Suppressed Sniper Rifle and Suppressed Assault Rifle. Of the three, the best bet for eliminations is the sniper, but it will be a tough weapon to find as there are only Epic and Legendary variants. The highest chance to get one is via a Supply Drop.

How to deal 200 damage to opponents with a vehicle -- 10 Battle Stars

In week 6, players were tasked with attack opponents in vehicles and now it's time to run people over. Unfortunately, it's a lot harder to hit other players with a vehicle. If you're lucky, there is a chance of catching a group of players off guard and dealing damage to all the players at once to reach the 200 goal. There is no easy strategy on this challenge since the vehicles in the game can be easily avoided and can be seen from a distance.

Visit The Block and Loot Lake; Fatal Fields and Neo Tilted; and Snobby Shores and Mega Mall in a Single Match -- 5 Battle Stars

This challenge is straightforward. Start off in one location and make a beeline to the other. The optimum strategy is to start with locations on the outer parts of the island and make your way in as the storm closes in. This means starting at The Block and then going to Loot Lake, going to Fatal Fields and then Neo Tilted and landing at Snobby Shores to then reach Mega Mall.

Where to find a chest, a vending machine and a campfire in a single match -- 10 Battle Stars

While a chest, vending machine and campfire can be found all over the island, there's one location that has all three: Lonely Lodge. Land there and search for all three to complete this challenge in one trip.

How to complete 3 elimination from 5m or less -- 10 Battle Stars

Shotguns. Get a shotgun and get right in your opponent's face, ideally when they're not at full health. That will give you the elimination and repeat two more times.

14 Days of Summer Challenges

Epic on Monday revealed the start date for the Fortnite 14 Days of Summer event. Starting on Tuesday, players will have access to new challenges, limited time modes (LTMs) and unvaulted weapons each day. One of the LTMs returning for 14 Days of Summer is the John Wick's Bounty mode that came out around the time of the release of John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum.

Data miners found the 14 Days of Summer challenges in the v9.30 update released last Tuesday. Completing challenges will earn players sprays, toys and other in-game content.

14 Days of Summer challenges pic.twitter.com/D5f0bp3Zos — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel (@FireMonkeyFN) June 18, 2019

The challenges are:

Dance at different beach parties

Bounce a giant beach ball in different matches

Eliminations with the daily unvaulted weapon or a Drumgun

Thank the Bus Driver and finish top 20 in different matches

Pop party balloon decorations

Search unicorn floaties at swimming holes

Hit a player with a water balloon in different matches

Bounce off a giant beach umbrella in different matches

Score trick points with a Driftboard with Neon Tropics applied to it

Launch fireworks found along the river bank

Get a score of 10 or more on a Carnival Clown Board

Visit a giant beach umbrella and a huge rubber ducky in a single match

Search the hidden sea shell in the beach-themed loading screen

Destroy grills with the Low n' Slow Harvesting Tool

Fortbytes

New in Fortnite season 9 are Fortbytes, which are only available to Battle Pass owners. The collectibles are scattered across the island, but also unlockable by reaching certain tiers and gaining a designated amount of XP. Each Fortbyte will reveal a piece of an image teasing Fortnite season 10 and a new one appears every day.

Fortnite Season 9 Fortbyte Challenges

01: Awarded for gaining 175,000 XP

02: Found at a location hidden within Loading Screen #6

03: Accessible by using the Skull Trooper Emoji at the western most point

06: Accessible with Yay! Emote at an ice cream shop in the desert

07: Accessible by using the cuddle up emoticon inside a rocky umbrella

08: Found within Junk Junction

10: Awarded for gaining 60,000 XP

12: Accessible by using the Nana Nana Spray inside a molten tunnel

13: Found at a location hidden within loading screen number 2

14: Found within an RV park

16: Found in the desert house with too many chairs

17: Found inside a Wooden Fish Building

19: Accessible with the Vega outfit inside a spaceship building

20: Found at the center of any of the first three storm circles

22: Accessible by using the Rox Spray in an underpass

24: Found within Fatal Field

25: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 40

26: Accessible with Bunker Jonesy outfit near a snowy bunker

31: Found at a meteor crater overlook

32: Accessible by wearing Kyo Pet Back Bling at the northernmost point

35: Awarded for gaining 225,000 XP

36: Accessible by Sentinel on a frozen island

39: Awarded for completing six challenges from Week 2

41: Accessible by using Tomatohead Emoticon inside the Durrr Burger restaurant

43: Accessible by wearing the Nana Cape Back Bling inside a Banana Stand

44: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 20

46: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 100

47: Found between a Reboot Van, pirate camp and a crashed battlebus

48: Accessible by using the Vox Pickaxe to smash the gnome beside a mountain top throne

49: Found in Trog's ice cave

50: Accessible at night time inside mountain top castle ruins

51: Accessible by using the Cluck Strut to cross the road in front of Peely's Banana Stand

55: Found within Haunted Hills

57: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos, or solo 25 times

58: Accessible by using the Sad Trombone Emote at the north end of Snobby Shores

59: Accessible with Durrr! Emoji inside Pizza Pit restaurant

61: Accessible by using Sunbird Spray on a frozen waterfall

64: Accessible by Rox on top of Stunt Mountain

65: Found in a basement budget movie set

66: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos or solo 75 times

68: Found within a snowy town bookshop

69: Found inside a stone pig building

70: Accessible by skydiving through the rings above Lazy Lagoon with the Vibrant Contrails

71: Awarded for completing six challenges from Week 1

72: Found within Salty Spring

74: Found in a filing cabinet inside an assassin's basement on the desert coast

76: Found behind a historical diorama in an insurance building can be seen below

77: Found within a trackside taco shop

78: Found within a Ranger tower overlooking a drained lake

79: Found within an arcade

80: Accessible by using the Bunker Basher Pickaxe to smash the rock at the highest point of the volcano rim

81: Accessible in daytime near a mountain top cactus wedge

82: Accessible by solving the pressure plate puzzle NW of the Block

84: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 60

85: Awarded for gaining 30,000 XP

87: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos or solo 50 times

88: Found somewhere within map location J3.

89: Accessible by flying the Scarlet Strike Glider through the rings east of Snobby Shores.

90: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos or solo 100 times

91: Found at a location hidden within loading screen #4, the latest Fortbyte to unlock

92: Accessible by using Rock Love Spray near a lava fall

95: Found at a Solar Panel Array in the Jungle

96: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 80

98: Found within a Viking longhouse

99: Awarded for gaining 125,000 XP

For those who don't want to wait for all 100 Fortbytes to be revealed, one Fortnite data miner discovered what the complete image will look like.

would appreciated to be credited if used <3 pic.twitter.com/6ZHrWygfpH — RISE. 👑 (@fortrisen) June 18, 2019

The image shows Bunker Jonesy, one of the skins introduced in season 9, drawing images from previous events in the game including the meteor shower, the volcano erupting and a giant cube, all of which were used to end a season. Off to the right near his foot appears to be the Polar Peak beast that is causing destruction on the island this season. More importantly, Jonesy appears to be covering a drawing that's likely the big event to end Fortnite season 9.

Utopia Challenges

As in previous seasons, Fortnite season 9 has a season-long set of tasks called Utopia Challenges, for Battle Pass owners. Tackling these special challenges requires the completion of all the weekly challenges throughout the season. The reward for all the work is the Utopia skin.

When players finish the weekly challenges, they'll receive a new loading screen that hints at a secret Battle Star. Completing the Fortnite season 9, week 1 challenges unlocks the loading screen below. The clue to where to find the secret Battle Star is on the side of the minigun that gives the coordinates I5, I6, J5 and J6. This is a spot just south of Lonely Lounge, right before the green plains turn into the desert. The hidden Battle Star will appear only if a player who completed all challenges is within close proximity.

For Fortnite season 9, week 2, the unlocked loading screen doesn't have a hint hidden in the image, but instead, it's in the description of the screen. It says, "Last seen battling at Dino Park outhouse, these two can't be stopped." This'll lead to the location of Fortbyte #13 and not a Battle Star for the week.

Once a player's done with week 3's challenges, a new loading screen will show a new Doggo skin. The hint for the Battle Star is in the drawing on the small wall that the dogs are sitting on. It leads to a stack of cars in Junk Junction and the secret Battle Star will appear when players come near it.

Epic Games

Name: "Scimitar"

Description: "Razor sharp and battle ready."

Rarity: Rare



Name: "Sandstorm"

Description: "Timeless Warrior"

Rarity: Rare



Male/Female Skins in this -> pic.twitter.com/FObkzhuiQr — Lucas7yoshi // Fortnite Leaks & News (@lucas7yoshi) May 22, 2019

Week 5's Utopia loading screen features a new skin. To the right, in white, are the map designations of B2, B3, C2 and C3.

Week 5 Loading screen



Raging Storm

Not even the slipstream is safe from the raging storm... pic.twitter.com/xYsWmEG1Bb — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel (@FireMonkeyFN) June 6, 2019

That will take players to the mountain northwest of Pleasant Park. If all challenges for the week have been completed, a hidden Battle star will appear.

Week 6's Utopia loading screen, called Sure Shot, is a clue for Fortbye #02. When players complete all of the challenges for the week, they will unlock the new image with the description: "Only the best snipers can take out a holo-clock tower lamp from the rooftops of Neo Tilted."

Players can find Fortbyte #02 at the holo-clock tower in Neo Tilted without needing to complete all of the week's challenges.

6/16/19



• UNLOCKED: Fortbyte #2 - Found at a location hidden within Loading Screen #6. pic.twitter.com/uZRJvoehId — Scenario (@iScenario) June 16, 2019

For week 7, players who complete all the challenges will receive a new Utopia loading screen with a clue to a hidden Battle Star.

Stormlight Skirmish

Nightbeam and Flare narrowly escape a daring midnight raid



Week 7 pic.twitter.com/MkvwcgxUrV — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel (@FireMonkeyFN) June 18, 2019

To find this hidden Battle Star, head to Pressure Plant and look for a building with a metal staircase on the outside. The Battle Star will be under the staircase, but it will only appear if you completed all the week 7 challenges.

Fortnite is available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and Android and iOS devices.

In the multiplayer online game, you parachute onto an island and use various weapons to eliminate opponents in a last-person-standing scenario. The massively popular game has attracted players with live events like virtual concerts and special limited-time game modes. Developer Epic Games is also hosting the Fortnite World Cup this summer. Online qualification for the esports competition began in April, and finals will take place in New York in July, with a prize pool of $30 million.

Originally published June 19.

June 20: Add Fortbyte #12 and week 7 Utopia loading screen. June 21: Adds Fortbyte #03. June 24: Adds 14 Days of Summer info and Fortbyte #43, #98 and #20.

Correction, June 20: An earlier version of the story incorrectly explained how vending machines work.

