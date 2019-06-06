Fortnite season 9, week 4 challenges and where to find Wind Turbines, Race Tracks

Epic Games

Fortnite season 9 week 5 challenges showed up shortly after the release of update v9.20 Thursday. This week's challenges will have players racing around on and above the island.

Epic Games

Free challenges

Deal damage to opponents with Grenades, Dynamite, or Stink Bombs (0/200)

Search chests at Salty Springs or Frosty Flights (0/7)

Eliminate an opponent in different matches (0/7)

Battle Pass challenges

Stage 1 of 3: Complete a lap of a desert race track (0/1)

Stage 2 of 3: Complete a lap of a snowy race track(0/1)

Stage 3 of 3: Complete a lap of a grasslands race track(0/1)

Place trap items in different matches (0/5)

Visit different Wind Turbines in a single match (0/5)



Eliminations at Sky Platforms (0/3)



Deal 200 damage with Grenades, Dynamite, or Stink Bombs -- 5 Battle Stars

Damage challenges are fairly straightforward. Find the throwables and chuck them at your opponent to start racking up those numbers. To quickly complete this challenge, try to land a grenade or dynamite near a group of players.

Search 5 chests at Salty Springs or Frosty Flights -- 5 Battle Stars

The best bet to finish this challenge in one go is to start at Frosty Flights at the southwest part of the map and grab chests there. Then run to the Salty Springs and pick up the rest there.

Eliminate 7 opponents in different matches -- -- 10 Battle Stars

Like the previous two, this task is straightforward. Players should already be eliminating others throughout a match so getting seven over multiple matches won't be tough.

How to complete a lap of a snowy, desert and grasslands race track -- 5 Battle Stars

There are three race tracks on the island, and as the challenge says, they're located in the snow, desert and grasslands.

Epic Games

For the snowy race track, head northwest from Happy Hamlet. You'll see the race track and four Ballers waiting. Jump in one and wait for the countdown for the lap to start. Follow the track and go through the different holographic arches until the lap is complete.

Epic Games

The grasslands race track is just east of Junk Junction. There will be four Driftboards for you to ride.

Fortnite season 9 week 5 grasslands race track

On the east side of the island is the desert race track in Paradise Palm. It's the easiest of the tracks to see on the map. Head there and jump in a Quadcrusher to complete the lap.

Epic Games

Place trap items in different matches -- 5 Battle Stars

Trap items can be a little hard to find, but luckily, all that is required for this challenge is to place them and not get eliminations. As soon as you obtain one, place it at the nearest building or simply create your own structure to use for the trap.

Where to visit 5 different Wind Turbines in a single match -- 10 Battle Stars

Wind turbines are located in different parts of the island, but to easily finish this task, head to Pleasant Park. There are six turbines in the mountains surrounding this area. Just run from one to another until you've been to five of them.

Epic Games

Eliminate 3 opponents at Sky Platforms -- 10 Battle Stars

Sky Platforms are new in Fortnite season 9. There are seven across the island, or rather above it, and each will have some loot. This challenge will require players to land at a Sky Platform and open a chest in hopes of getting a weapon. With a weapon in hand, it won't be hard to get eliminations as other players landing will only have their pickaxe. The trick for this challenge is to eliminate opponents before they try to jump off.

Epic Games

Fortnite is available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and Android and iOS devices.

In the multiplayer online game, you parachute onto an island and use various weapons to eliminate opponents in a last-person-standing scenario. The massively popular game has attracted players with live events like virtual concerts and special limited-time game modes. Developer Epic Games is also hosting the Fortnite World Cup this summer. Online qualification for the esports competition began in April, and finals will take place in New York in July, with a prize pool of $30 million.