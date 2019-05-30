Fortnite season 9, week 4 challenges and where to dance inside a holographic Tomato head, Durrr Burger

Epic Games

Fortnite season 9 week 4 challenges went live on Thursday, and the theme for the week appears to be traveling and dancing. There are multiple locations to visit to complete the tasks and a few will require a little dance.

Free challenges

Deal damage with Sniper Rifles to opponents (0/500)

Stage 1 of 3: Dance inside a holographic Tomato head (0/1)

Stage 2 of 3: Dance inside a holographic Durrr Burger head (0/3)

Stage 3 of 3: Dance on top of a giant Dumpling head (3)

Battle Pass challenges

Destroy a Loot Carrier in different matches (0/3)

Stage 1 of 5: Land at Polar Peak (0/1)

Stage 2 of 5: Land at Lazy Lagoon (0/1)

Stage 3 of 5: Land at Salty Springs (0/1)

Stage 4 of 5: Land at The Block (0/1)

Stage 5 of 5: Land at Lonely Lodge (0/1)

Visit different locations in a single match (0/3)

Deal 500 damage with Sniper Rifles to opponents -- 5 Battle Stars

The good thing about these sniper challenges is that sniper rifles do a lot of damage. Reaching the 500 mark will require several well-placed shots with the proper rifle. Once you find a sniper rifle and see enemies nearby, start building vertically to get a good angle for a clear shot. Keep repeating until you reach 500 damage.

Dance inside a holographic Tomato head, Durrr Burger head and on top of a giant Dumpling head -- 5 Battle Stars

Two of the three spots to dance for this challenge are brand new in Fortnite season 9. You can find the holographic Tomato head in Mega Mall. It's easy to see when you're there, but on the map, go straight to the second "L" of the location name. Build a ramp and when inside the holographic head, do a little dance and get out because there will likely be a lot of players hanging around that area.

For the Durr Burger head, visit Neo Tilted just below the "TI" on the map. Try to visit this spot right at the start of the match since the Durr Burger is higher up making it harder to reach.

The Giant Dumpling head is not in a new area, but instead, it's at Lucky Landing. Like the Durr Burger head, stop down here at the beginning of a match to make things easier.

How to get 3 Legendary weapon eliminations -- 10 Battle Stars

The tricky with Legendary weapon eliminations is to actually find the Legendary weapons. It requires a special amount of luck to get them via a chest. Loot Carriers have a chance to drop them so keep an eye out for those. In the end, the best way to get a Legendary weapon is to survive the match long enough to get a supply drop, which is likely to contain one. Once you have that weapon, let loose on the first enemies you see.

Where to destroy 3 Loot Carriers in different matches -- 5 Battle Stars

Loot Carriers are new additions from the v9.10 update. These floating caches contain weapons once they're shot down. Where the Loot Carriers will appear is random. Players will need to check their maps to see when the letters of a named location turned gold to indicate that Loot Carriers are there. For this challenge, keep an eye out for when the nearest location goes gold and head over, but make sure you have a weapon to shoot them down.

How to land in Polar Peak, Lazy Lagoon, Salty Springs, The Block and Lonely Lodge -- 5 Battle Stars

This is definitely the easiest of the challenges for the week. Just make a plane to land in these spots in a match and earn those Battle Stars with little resistance.

How to eliminate 3 opponents in Haunted Hills or Dusty Divot -- 10 Battle Stars

Of the two locations, Dusty Divot is more ideal to eliminate opponents. The problem with Haunted Hills is its location, which is the northwest side of the map. Landing there would mean a rush to get a weapon and hopefully take down other opponents, but once the storm circle closes in, there are far fewer players hanging around. Dusty Divot, on the other hand, has plenty of people running through as most players tend to gravitate to the center throughout the match, especially when the storm closes in. Gear up in other locations, find a good vantage point and take out other players trying to run through the area.

Visit 5 Named Locations in a single match -- 10 Battle Stars

If you last long enough in a match, you will likely visit five named locations. To quickly complete this challenge, start off in Junk Junction then visit Haunted Hills, The Block, Pleasant Park and Loot Lake. An alternative is to start at Frosty Flights, then go to Polar Peak, Shifty Shafts, Salty Springs and end at Dusty Divot.

Fortnite is available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and Android and iOS devices.

