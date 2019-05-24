Fortnite season 9, week 3 challenges and where to find Downtown Drop letters

Epic Games

For the third week of Fortnite season 9, players will partake in challenges that are more akin to the X Games.

Fortnite season 9 week 3 challenges went up Thursday. Similar to the week 2 challenges, they're not too difficult but will take some time to complete.

Epic Games/Screenshot by CNET

Free challenges

Stage 1 of 3: Land a trick with a Driftboard (0/1)

Stage 2 of 3: Get 3 seconds of airtime in a Quadcrasher (0/3)

Stage 3 of 3: Destroy opponent structures with a vehicle (3)

Deal damage to an opponent within 10 seconds after using a Slipstream (0/200)

Paid Battle Pass Challenges List

Stage 1 of 3: Visit Happy Hamlet and Shifty Shafts in a single match (0/2)

Stage 2 of 3: Visit Sunny Steps and Dusty Divot in a single match (0/2)

Stage 3 of 3: Visit Haunted Hills and Salty Springs in a single match (0/2)

Explosive Weapon Eliminations (0/3)

Deal damage with different weapons in a single match (0/5)

How to land a trick with a Driftboard -- 2 Battle Stars

Driftboards showed up in Fortnite season 7, and they're spread out across the island. The floating snowboards are mainly found in the southwest, where most of the ice mountains are. Hop on one, look for a ramplike surface or cliff to jump off, hit the boost, and jump. While in the air, move in different directions to pull off different tricks and land to complete this challenge.

How to get airtime in a Quadcrusher -- 2 Battle Stars

Qaudcrushers were included in Fortnite season 6. The two-seater vehicles can help players zoom across the island, but for this task, it's about getting airtime. Players can find Quadcrushers at different places on the map, but there are multiple vehicles in Happy Hamlet, Neo Tilted and Paradise Palms. The easiest way to get the three seconds airtime for the task is to find a hill to fly off using the vehicle's boost, or simply make a long ramp structure.

How to destroy opponent's structure with a vehicle -- 3 Battle Stars

Ideally, players will use the Quadcrusher from the previous challenge to handle this task as well. There are also the Baller vehicles found on the island that can be used to destroy opponents' structures.. An easy way to get this task done is to wait until the storm circle begins to close in. As the circle shrinks, more and more player-made structures can be found moving to the final spot of the map. This is much better than trying to destroy a structure while fighting against another player who's building to protect themselves.

Search chests at Lonely Lodge and Polar Peak -- 5 Battle Stars

This challenge requires seven chests to be opened. Polar Peak will be a bit busy during this time, so it'd be best to head to Lonely Lodge to access more chests with fewer people around.

Deal damage to enemies after using a Slipstream -- 10 Battle Stars

Epic Games added Slipstreams in Fortnite season 9. The futuristic transportation is primarily found in the new areas of the island: Neo Tilted and Mega Mall. The trick with this challenge is that players will need to damage others 10 seconds after using the Slipstream, which means jumping into the Slipstream at the start of a match won't help because the only weapon players will have is a pickax. The options are to land in the two areas, quickly search for a weapon, and build a structure to get into the Slipstream, or land at the houses near the two spots and look for weapons there. Then once equipped, hop in the Slipstream and look for other players who're landing in Neo Tilted or Mega Mall who have yet to find a weapon.

Epic Games/Screenshot by CNET

Visit Happy Hamlet and Shift Shafts in a single match -- 2 Battle Stars

Happy Hamlet and Shift Shafts aren't far apart from each other. They're both located in the southwest of the map. To make things easy, land at Happy Hamlet first and look for a Quadcrusher. Hop on one and make a beeline to Shifty Shaft to complete this challenge.

Visit Sunny Steps and Dusty Divot in a single match -- 2 Battle Stars

This task is a little tougher since these two areas are farther apart with the volcano right in the middle. Best bet is to start at Sunny Steps, on the northeast part of the island, then move to Dusty Divot, near the center of the island. There are Quadcrushers to the north and northwest of Sunny Steps to make things easier.

Visit Haunted Hills and Salty Springs in a single match -- 3 Battle Stars

Out of the three travel challenges, this is the longest one and arguably the toughest because players will have to travel through some populated areas like Neo Tilted. It's best to start at Haunted Hills on the northwest part of the island and run to Salty Springs near the middle.. There's a Quadcrusher near Haunted Hills, but players can also go from Haunted Hills to Loot Lake, where they can jump on a Slipstream to get to Salty Springs faster.

How to throw and catch the Flying Disc toy -- 5 Battle Stars

Unlike previous weeks, this is the first challenge that requires players to have a certain Battle Pass tier. The Flying Disc toy is unlocked at tier 35, so players will need to run through most of the previous weeks' challenges to get to this level. Equip the Flying Disc toy as an emote, point up and activate it. The disc will fly up and you can chase it down before it falls to the ground. Make sure to do this without anyone around or else you'll become an easy target.

Get three explosive weapon eliminations -- 10 Battle Stars

Grenades and rocket launchers are the go-to weapons for this challenge. Use regular weapons to take down enemies' health, and finish them off with an explosive to make sure they're eliminated.

Deal damage with five different weapons in a single match -- 10 Battle Stars

Variety is the key to this challenge. Players should pick up every weapon type they can. Don't try to use all five different types of weapons on one enemy, but try to use more than one. Ideally, use one from a distance and switch when getting up close to an opponent.

Downtown Drop Challenges

Included in the v9.10 update was a new crossover event called FortniteXJumpman, which had new skins decked out in Air Jordan. There was also a new Downtown Drop creative mode that has players collecting coins through an urban playground while running around as if they're on ice. With the new mode came a new set of challenges that update throughout the event and will reward players with in-game cosmetics when completed.

Epic Games

How to find Jonesy behind a fence

Jonesy is one of the default Fortnite characters and in Downtown Drop, a cardboard cutout of him are scattered throughout the stage. In one challenge, players need to find Jonesy behind a fence. When the game starts, stick to the left side and stay above ground. Follow the course for two right turns and when you may your way down to the left there will be a small picket fence guiding you into an alley.

Epic Games

Down the alley is Jonesy behind the fence. Just open the door and get close to complete the challenge.

How to find O-N-F-I-R-E letters

Another Downtown Drop challenge is to find the "ONFIRE" letters scattered in the city. The letters are aqua blue and they'll take the shape of the next letter in the word. To find the first, when the race is about to start, move all the way to the right and stand still. When you land, you will see the first letter next to a red car. If you're already moving then you'll just have to complete the lap and catch it the next time around.

Epic Games

Head down the hill and stick to the left for the second letter. It will be next to the fence at the corner.

Epic Games

Go down the hill to the next corner where the two food trucks are. Next to a dumpster will be the third letter.

Epic Games

To get to the fourth letter, backtrack just a bit and look for stairs going underground to your left. Down the stairs will be an open space where the fourth letter is at.

Epic Games

When heading out of the underground, you'll find yourself near another turn. At the corner is a semi truck that is turned slightly to the right. Behind the truck is the fifth letter.

Epic Games

The last "O-N-F-I-R-E" letter comes right before the end of the track. When making your way down, keep an eye out for an orange crane on the right. Just in front of it will be the final letter to complete the challenge.

Epic Games

Fortbytes

New in Fortnite season 9 are Fortbytes, which are only available to Battle Pass owners. The collectibles are scattered across the island, but also unlockable by reaching certain tiers and gaining a designated amount of XP. Each Fortbyte will reveal a piece of an image teasing Fortnite season 10, and a new one appears every day.

Fortnite Season 9 Fortbyte Challenges

1: Awarded for gaining 175,000 XP

6: Accessible with Yay! Emote at an ice cream shop in the desert

7: Accessible by using the cuddle up emoticon inside a rocky umbrella

8: Found within Junk Junction

10: Awarded for gaining 60,000 XP

13: Found at a location hidden within loading screen number 2

16: Found in the desert house with too many chairs

17: Found inside a Wooden Fish Building

22: Accessible by using the Rox Spray in an underpass

24: Found within Fatal Field

25: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 40

35: Awarded for gaining 225,000 XP

36: Accessible by Sentinel on a frozen island

39: Awarded for completing six challenges from Week 2

41: Accessible by using Tomatohead Emoticon inside the DurrrBurger restaurant

44: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 20

46: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 100

47: Found between a Reboot Van, pirate camp, and a crashed battlebus

55: Found within Haunted Hills

57: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos, or solo 25 times

64: Accessible by Rox on top of Stunt Mountain.

66: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos, or solo 75 times

71: Awarded for completing six challenges from Week 1

72: Found within Salty Spring

81: Accessible in daytime near a mountain top cactus wedge

82: Accessible by solving the pressure plate puzzle NW of the Block

84: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 60

85: Awarded for gaining 30,000 XP

87: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos, or solo 50 times

90: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos, or solo 100 times

92: Accessible by using Rock Love Spray near a lavafall

96: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 80

99: Awarded for gaining 125,000 XP

Utopia Challenges

Like in previous seasons, Fortnite season 9 has a season-long set of tasks called Utopia Challenges, for Battle Pass owners. Tackling these special challenges requires the completion of all the weekly challenges throughout the season. The reward for all the work is the Utopia skin.

Epic Games/Screenshot by CNET

Something new in season 9 are Fortbytes, and it'll take finding 90 of them to complete one of the Utopia Challenges. When players finish the weekly challenges, they'll receive a new loading screen that hints at a secret Battle Star.

Completing the Fortnite season 9 week 1 challenges unlocks the loading screen below. The clue to where to find the secret Battle Star is on the side of the minigun that gives the coordinates I5, I6, J5 and J6. This is a spot just south of Lonely Lounge, right before the green plains turn into the desert. The hidden Battle Star will appear only if a player who completed all challenges is within close proximity.

Epic Games

For week 2, the unlocked loading screen doesn't have a hint hidden in the image, but instead, it's in the description of the screen. It says, "Last seen battling at Dino Park outhouse, these two can't be stopped." This'll lead to the location of Fortbyte #13 and not a Battle Star for the week.

Epic Games

Once a player's done with week 3's challenges, a new loading screen will show a new Doggo skin. The hint for the Battle Star is in the drawing on the small wall that the dogs are sitting on. It leads to a stack of cars in Junk Junction and the secret Battle Star will appear when players come near it.

Epic Games

The week 4 Utopia Challenge loading screen was found by data miners in the v9.10 update, but it won't be solved until the Fortnite season 9 week 4 challenges are released.

Name: "Scimitar"

Description: "Razor sharp and battle ready."

Rarity: Rare



Name: "Sandstorm"

Description: "Timeless Warrior"

Rarity: Rare



Male/Female Skins in this -> pic.twitter.com/FObkzhuiQr — Lucas7yoshi // Fortnite Leaks & News (@lucas7yoshi) May 22, 2019

Fortnite is available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and Android and iOS devices.

In the multiplayer online game, you parachute onto an island and use various weapons to eliminate opponents in a last-person-standing scenario. The massively popular game has attracted players with live events like virtual concerts and special limited-time game modes. Developer Epic Games is also hosting the Fortnite World Cup this summer. Online qualification for the esports competition began in April, and finals will take place in New York in July, with a prize pool of $30 million.

Originally published May 23.

Update, May 23: Adds Utopia Challenges section. Update, May 24: Adds Fortbyte #41 and Downtown Drop Challenges.