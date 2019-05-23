Fortnite season 9, week 3 challenges and landing tricks with Driftboard, Flying Disc

For the third week of Fortnite season 9, players will partake in challenges that are more akin to the X Games.

Fortnite season 9 week 3 challenges went up Thursday. Similar to the week 2 challenges, they aren't too difficult but will take some time to complete.

Free challenges

Stage 1 of 3: Land a trick with a Driftboard (0/1)

Stage 2 of 3: Get 3s of airtime in a Quadcrasher (0/3)

Stage 3 of 3: Destroy opponent structures with a vehicle (3)

Deal damage to an opponent within 10s after using a Slipstream (0/200)

Paid Battle Pass Challenges List

Stage 1 of 3: Visit Happy Hamlet and Shifty Shafts in a single match (0/2)

Stage 2 of 3: Visit Sunny Steps and Dusty Divot in a single match (0/2)

Stage 3 of 3: Visit Haunted Hills and Salty Springs in a single match (0/2)

Explosive Weapon Eliminations (0/3)

Deal damage with different weapons in a single match (0/5)

How to land a trick with a Driftboard -- 2 Battle Stars

Driftboards showed up in Fortnite season 7, and they're spread out across the island. The floating snowboards are mainly found in the southwest where most of the ice mountains are. Hop on one, look for ramp-like surface or cliff to jump off of, hit the boost and jump. While in the air, move in different directions to pull off different tricks and land to complete this challenge.

How to get airtime in a Quadcrusher -- 2 Battle Stars

Qaudcrushers were included in Fortnite season 6. The two-seater vehicle can help players zoom across the island, but for this task, it's about getting airtime. Players can find Quadcrushers at different parts of the map, but there are multiple vehicles in Happy Hamlet, Neo Tilted and Paradise Palms. The easiest way to get the three seconds airtime for the task is to find a hill to fly off of using the vehicle's boost or simply make a long ramp structure.

How to destroy opponent's structure with a vehicle -- 3 Battle Stars

Ideally, players will use the Quadcrusher from the previous challenge to handle this task as well. There are also the Baller vehicles found on the island that can be used to destroy opponents' structures.. An easy way to get this task done is to wait until the storm circle begins to close in. As the circle shrinks, more and more player-made structures can be found moving to the final spot of the map. This is much better than trying to destroy a structure while fighting against another player who's building to protect themselves.

Search chests at Lonely Lodge and Polar Peak -- 5 Battle Stars

This challenge requires seven chests to be opened. Polar Peak will be a bit busy during this time so it would be best to head to Lonely Lodge to access more chests with fewer people around.

Deal damage to enemies after using a Slipstream -- 10 Battle Stars

Epic Games added Slipstreams in Fortnite season 9. The futuristic transportation is primarily found in the new areas of the island: Neo Tilted and Mega Mall. The trick with this challenge is that players will need to damage others 10 seconds after using the Slipstream, which means jumping into the Slipstream at the start of a match won't help as the only weapon players will have is a pickaxe. The options are to land in the two areas, quickly search for a weapon, and build a structure to get into the Slipstream, or land at the houses near the two spots and look for weapons there. Then once equipped, hop in the Slipstream and look for other players who are landing in Neo Tilted or Mega Mall who have yet to find a weapon.

Visit Happy Hamlet and Shift Shafts in a single match -- 2 Battle Stars

Happy Hamlet and Shift Shafts are not far apart from each other. They're both located in the southwest of the map. To make things easy, land at Happy Hamlet first and look for a Quadcrusher. Hop on one and make a beeline to Shifty Shaft to complete this challenge.

Visit Sunny Steps and Dusty Divot in a single match -- 2 Battle Stars

This task is a little tougher since these two areas are farther apart with the volcano right in the middle. Best bet is to start at Sunny Steps, which is on the northeast part of the island, and then move to Dusty Divot near the center of the island. There are Quadcrushers to the north and northwest of Sunny Steps to make things easier.

Visit Haunted Hills and Salty Springs in a single match -- 3 Battle Stars

Out of the three travel challenges, this is the longest one and arguably the toughest as players will have to travel through some populated areas like Neo Tilted. It's best to start at Haunted Hills ton the northwest part of the island and run to Salty Springs near the middle.. There is a Quadcrusher near Haunted Hills, but players can also go from Haunted Hills to Loot Lake where they can jump on a Slipstream to get to Salty Springs faster.

How to throw and catch the Flying Disc toy -- 5 Battle Stars

Unlike previous weeks, this is the first challenge that requires players to have a certain Battle Pass tier. The Flying Disc toy is unlocked at tier 35 so players will need to run through most of the previous weeks' challenges to get to this level. Equip the Flying Disc toy as an emote, point up and activate it. The disc will fly up and chase it down before it falls to the ground. Make sure to do this without anyone around or else become an easy target.

Get three explosive weapon eliminations -- 10 Battle Stars

Grenades and rocket launchers are the go-to weapons for this challenge. Use regular weapons to take down an enemies health and finish them off with an explosive to make sure they're eliminated.

Deal damage with five different weapons in a single match -- 10 Battle Stars

Variety is the key to this challenge. Players should pick up every weapon type they can. Don't try to use all five different type of weapons on one enemy, but try to use more than one. Ideally, use one from a distance and switch when getting up close to an opponent.

Fortbytes

New in Fortnite season 9 are Fortbytes, which are only available to Battle Pass owners. The collectibles are scattered across the island, but also unlockable by reaching certain tiers and gaining a designated amount of XP. Each Fortbyte will reveal a piece of an image teasing Fortnite season 10, and a new one appears every day.

Fortnite Season 9 Fortbyte Challenges

1: Awarded for gaining 175,000 XP

6: Accessible with Yay! Emote at an ice cream shop in the desert

7: Accessible by using the cuddle up emoticon inside a rocky umbrella

8: Found within Junk Junction

10: Awarded for gaining 60,000 XP

13: Found at a location hidden within loading screen number 2

16: Found in the desert house with too many chairs

17: Found inside a Wooden Fish Building

22: Accessible by using the Rox Spray in an underpass

24: Found within Fatal Field

25: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 40

35: Awarded for gaining 225,000 XP

36: Accessible by Sentinel on a frozen island

39: Awarded for completing six challenges from Week 2

44: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 20

46: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 100

47: Found between a Reboot Van, pirate camp, and a crashed battlebus

55: Found within Haunted Hills

57: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos, or solo 25 times

64: Accessible by Rox on top of Stunt Mountain.

66: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos, or solo 75 times

71: Awarded for completing six challenges from Week 1

72: Found within Salty Spring

81: Accessible in daytime near a mountain top cactus wedge

82: Accessible by solving the pressure plate puzzle NW of the Block

84: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 60

85: Awarded for gaining 30,000 XP

87: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos, or solo 50 times

90: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos, or solo 100 times

92: Accessible by using Rock Love Spray near a lavafall

96: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 80

99: Awarded for gaining 125,000 XP

Fortnite is available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and Android and iOS devices.

