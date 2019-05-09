Fortnite season 9 adds John Wick's house and challenges

Epic Games

Epic Games seemingly stans John Wick. Back in Fortnite season 3, the company released a skin called The Reaper that looked almost identical to Keanu Reeves' character in the non-stop action film franchise. With the start of Fortnite season 9, there's a new place on the map fans of the film might be interested in and some hidden data of a movie-related mode, which is timely considering John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum will release soon.

Google Maps

Players interested in seeing the house for themselves in the popular battle royale game will need to go to the far west coast of the island, called Paradise Palms. That's where they'll find a building that looks a lot like the house from the John Wick movies.

Epic

As for the rumored John Wick mode, a data miner found the details of a new mode called Wick's Bounty within the Fortnite season 9 update. Epic regularly adds additional game modes that introduce unique rules, but only for a short period of time such as the crossover with Avengers: Endgame called Fortnite Endgame.

new LTM: WAX!



These are the challenges for it! pic.twitter.com/Y4F7aiBDiB — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) May 9, 2019

Not much can be discerned from the challenges for the new mode. Two of the tasks focus on weapons Reeves uses throughout the movie: a shotgun and assault rifle. There isn't any indication of when this new mode will go live, but it could be near the May 17 release date of John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum.

Epic didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.