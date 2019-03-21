Fortnite season 8, week 4 challenges and how to get through them quickly

Epic Games

We're now in season 8, week 4 of the Fortnite: Battle Royale challenges. Most of the quests this week look to be pretty standard, with only a couple that are going to require maps and I've included them below.

With the launch of Apex Legends' Battle Pass earlier this week, I was gearing up to write challenges posts for each game, but in Apex Legends, you gain experience simply by playing. For now, it appears Fortnite still outpaces its challengers when it comes to getting players to come back week after week. Regardless of which game you like better, you have to admit that having specific goals to shoot for adds something special to the game. We'll have to see what Apex Legends does in future seasons, but I feel like developer Respawn missed a big opportunity there.

If you haven't finished last week's challenges, head over to my season 8, week 3 guide.

Jason Parker/CNET

Free

Stage 1 of 5: Land at Tilted Towers (0/1)

Use the Baller in different matches (0/5)

Get an elimination with a scoped weapon and a suppressed weapon (0/2)

Battle Pass

Launch yourself through structures with a pirate cannon (0/25)

Search buried treasure (0/2)

Eliminate opponents at Happy Hamlet or Pleasant Park (0/3)

Stage 1 of 3: Outlast 60 opponents in a single match (0/6)

How to do stage 1 of 5: Land at Tilted Towers

This standard challenge is one we've seen many times, but all you need to know is all the places you have to land for the remaining stages. Here's a map with each stage, in order:

Jason Parker/CNET

How to use the Baller in different matches

The Baller is Fortnite's most recent new vehicle and it's a lot of fun to use. For this challenge you'll have to use it for five different matches, so if you focus on grabbing a Baller at the beginning of every match, you can take this out while doing other challenges. Here's where every Baller is on the island:

Jason Parker/CNET

How to get an elimination with a scoped weapon and a suppressed weapon

This one should be pretty easy to complete because you'll likely get eliminations with these weapons naturally over the course of the week. Just try to keep in mind when you find suppressed weapons and anything with a scope, you should make it your primary weapon. You only need one kill each, so it shouldn't take long.

How to launch yourself through structures with a pirate cannon

Looks like we're going to be seeing a lot of people blasting themselves through the air this week. You can complete this challenge anywhere there's a pirate cannon and you might try playing Team Rumble for the ability to respawn to get it done quickly. While there are cannons all over the map, Lazy Lagoon has the highest concentration and there are plenty of structures to topple if you go there. Here's where to find Lazy Lagoon and all the cannons on the island:

Jason Parker/CNET

How to search buried treasure

There is no specific location to send you for this challenge because treasure maps are random items you find in chests and in ground loot. When you find one, follow the red dotted line to where X marks the spot, then use your pickax to dig for the treasure. You only need two to complete the challenge, so just keep this one in the back of your mind and start searching the second you find a treasure map.

How to eliminate opponents at Happy Hamlet or Pleasant Park

It's nice to be able to choose where you want to complete this one. Both locations will likely be crowded at the beginning of the week making it much easier. If you're getting to this challenge later in the week, I would probably choose Pleasant Park over Happy Hamlet because more people like to land there, in my experience.

How to do stage 1 of 3: Outlast 60 opponents in a single match

This staged quest gets harder with each stage, but it might be bugged. In stage 2, you'll need to outlast 70 opponents and in stage 3 you'll need to outlast 80. I went into a game to test whether you could complete more than one stage in a single match. The problem is I got 6th place and didn't get credit for any of the stages. If your experience is different, let me know in the comments, but I'll update this post once I find out more.

Now playing: Watch this: How is Apex Legends different from Fortnite and PUBG?