Fortnite season 6, week 5 challenges and how to complete them

Epic Games

The latest set of Fortnite: Battle Royale challenges have been leaked for season 6, week 5 and it looks like you'll once again have reason to dive off the battle bus with new challenges joining a major update. Wednesday marked the beginning of the Halloween event Fortnitemares, with new skins, gameplay elements and weapons added to the game.

Data-miners within the Fortnite community regularly sift through the Fortnite code to get an approximation of the upcoming week's challenges. But with that said, all of these challenges are subject to change when the update drops early Thursday.

Make sure to check back through the day for continued updates and details on how to flesh out your Battle Pass this week.

Here are this week's reportedly leaked challenges:

Free

Record a speed of 25 or more in front of different radar signs (0/5)

Jump through flaming hoops with a shopping cart or ATK (0/5)

Deal damage with tactical shotguns to opponents (0/200) -- Hard

Battle Pass

Eliminate an opponent closer than 5 meters away (0/1)

Deal damage with SMGs to opponents (0/500)

Minigun eliminations (0/2) -- Hard

Deal damage with standard pistols to opponents (0/200) -- Hard

Record a speed of 25 or more in front of different radar signs

This one should be interesting mostly because we currently don't know how fast vehicles go in the game. We'll know if more radar signs are added, while it remains to be seen whether you'll need to drive at regular speed or use your various boost options to clock a speed over 25. What does stand to reason is that radar signs won't be added just anywhere. You'll probably have to be on clearly marked roads in the game, but we'll just have to wait and see on this one.

Jump through flaming hoops with a shopping cart or ATK

The flaming hoops will be making their triumphant return to the game with this challenge coming to the list. You have to jump through five hoops to complete the challenge, so the best way to plan on getting more than one done per match is to line up a good run on the map beforehand.

Deal damage to opponents with tactical shotguns

Weapon balance has gone through a lot of changes through the course of Fortnite: Battle Royale, making this challenge a little harder than it looks. Tactical shotguns used to be a go-to weapon for nearly any short- to mid-range firefight, but balance changes have made it less reliable. The challenge says you'll need to get 200 total damage to complete the challenge, so it could be something you complete in only a couple of matches if you're lucky enough to find tactical shotguns.

Eliminate an opponent closer than 5 meters away

You might have seen the challenge from last week that had us shooting people from further than 50 meters away, but this challenge is the opposite. No matter which weapon you use, you're going to need to get up close and personal. I would suggest heading over to Tilted Towers where there's a ton of action early in the game. Inside the walls of those buildings is where you'll have the highest likelihood of running into someone while coming around a corner. As long as you're ready for them, it should be easy to knock the one person off you need to complete the challenge.

Deal damage with SMGs to opponents

This challenge should be pretty easy to complete because SMGs are so much easier to handle these days after previous weapon balance changes. If you're a routine SMG user like I am, I would suggest not worrying too much about this one and just complete it over the course of the week. Of course you could also hit up named locations and hope for SMGs if you're trying to get it out of the way quickly.

Minigun eliminations

This one seems easy on the surface, but whenever I get a minigun, I always find it hard to hit opponents, even though the gun gives you a continuous flow of bullets. For this challenge, I would suggest playing 50 vs. 50 mode, hope to find a minigun, then try to get your kills during the endgame as the storm closes in. You only need two kills to complete the challenge, but I agree with Epic deciding to list this challenge as hard.

Deal damage with standard pistols to opponents

While this challenge is also listed as hard, I think it won't be as hard people might think. The key point here is that you only have to deal damage and not actually eliminate opponents. As long as you make sure to equip your pistol once you find one and try to get in a few shots here and there through a few matches, you should be able to complete this one quickly.