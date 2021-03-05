Fortnite season 6: Start date, theme and everything else we know

Epic Games

Fortnite season 6 is just around the corner. Developer Epic Games will wind down the current season, which was full of appearances from pop culture icons such as the Mandalorian, Master Chief and Black Panther.

The popular battle royale game will start its next season soon. That means possible changes to the map, along with new character skins and a season-ending event.

Here's everything with know about Fortnite season 6.

When does season 6 start?

The likely start date is Tuesday, March 16, since season 5 is set to end on March 15. Epic typically has a season-ending in-game event, but so far it has yet to give any details.

What's the theme for season 6?

We don't know yet. Season 5 was full of the best hunters across realities, hence the star-studded cast of the Mandalorian, Master Chief, Black Panther, Kratos and even Michonne and Darryl from The Walking Dead.

It's likely season 6 will focus again on the Zero Point, which is an orb that's the center of reality. Players already noticed that the orb appears to be cracking this week. What happens when it opens completely is still a mystery.

What happened in season 5?

This season was one of the longest, lasting 15 weeks. Over the course of those weeks, Agent John Jones, a member of the Imagined Order organization, traveled to different realities to recruit hunters with the goal of stopping anyone from escaping the Loop through the Zero Point. Each week a new hunter was revealed from pop culture universes such as Halo, Star Wars, Street Fighter, Aliens, G.I. Joe, DC Comics and Marvel.

Fortnite is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch and Android. It still unavailable for iOS devices and the Mac because of a legal battle between Apple and Epic Games.