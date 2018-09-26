Fortnite season 6 is coming tomorrow: Here's what we know so far

Epic Games

The official launch date for Fortnite Season 6 is Thursday, Sept, 27, but at this point we only have a few bits of info for what's actually coming to the game. Epic Games posted season 6 teaser images to Twitter on Monday and Tuesday and some early patch notes that detail various upcoming audio enhancements to the game.

Cross-platform beta announcement

In a surprising announcement Wednesday, Sony launched a cross-platform beta which would allow PS4 players to connect with both Xbox, Switch, and other available platforms saying the company was dedicated to a more open platform in the future. The program covers PlayStation 4, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Windows and Mac platforms.

For months, Sony didn't allow Fortnite cross-platform play with the other major consoles, angering players because not everyone ends up with the same consoles in households and friends weren't able to connect. Sony stuck to its guns for a long time, claiming players' experiences might be diminished and in a particularly frustrating move, wouldn't allow Nintendo Switch players to connect with old PS4 accounts, meaning any loot earned on the PS4 couldn't be brought over to the Switch.

With Fortnite players now able to play across all the major platforms, season 6 will likely have an intermixed Battle Royale playerbase like never before.

New map areas likely

During an Inside Xbox livestream Tuesday, Epic community manager Nathan Mooney discussed information about the game that's already widely known. But in a response to a Twitter user asking what we can expect for season 6, Moony admitted that with every season there are new areas to explore, new weapons, and new activities to check out, strongly suggesting that Fortnite's tradition of changing its map with a new season would continue. That same event also revealed an upcoming Xbox One S bundle that comes with a bevy of Fortnite items and v-bucks.

If you’re a fan of @FortniteGame (who isn’t) and looking to upgrade your Xbox One console, say hello to the Xbox One S Fortnite bundle, which comes with 2,000 V-Bucks + some other in game DLC pic.twitter.com/25BIUCWYHS — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) September 25, 2018

But Epic's silence outside of those details has spurred endless speculation from fans wondering what the next season has in store. Of course, none of this speculation is concrete, aside from it being safe to assume something is happening with Loot Lake's gelatinous jumping surface.

Season 6's teaser tweets

Here's what Epic Games released as its first teaser Monday on Twitter, saying "All great parties need a DJ."

All great parties need a DJ.



3 days to Season 6. pic.twitter.com/9e9zJkkiio — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 24, 2018

And here's Tuesday's post, with the words "Saddle up!"

Saddle up!



2 days to Season 6. pic.twitter.com/si2L9etjkk — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 25, 2018

And continuing the purple cube theme, here's Wednesday's post:

From the first image we can tell that's definitely a llama, Epic's unofficial mascot for the game, and from the text posted, we know it's now some kind of DJ and it seems to be inside the fabled Fortnite cube. There's a potential this DJ llama could be a new skin.

The second tweet has the same purple cube background as the first, but this time shows a masked hero that looks like it has some kind of wild west theme. The text -- "Saddle up!" -- might mean horses are being added to Fortnite's small selection of vehicles, but that could be a stretch.

Wednesday's tweet doesn't offer much in the way of clues, but definitely ramps up the hype for the new season starting Thursday. We can only guess how it will all come together.

Season 6's patch notes

The v6.0 patch notes released Friday do give us some idea of changes to Fortnite's audio, but not much beyond that. From the notes, footstep sounds will make it easier to differentiate when people are above or below you. Epic says you'll also be able to pinpoint where they're coming from more easily even when there's gunfire and other sounds nearby.

The company is also working on making it easier to figure out where people are flying with gliders, with sounds it describes as a "car passing by" effect. You'll also be able to hear when someone's glider opens or closes from farther away, giving you greater environmental awareness. Grenades and missile weapons will have unique and pronounced sounds so you can tell what's flying in your vicinity.

All of these tweaks are welcome, but any more significant gameplay changes, or updates to the game's map and environment, are still a mystery. Check back here as we get more clues from Epic in the coming days and get ready for season 6.

