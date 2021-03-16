Fortnite season 6 brings new map, crafting and Lara Croft. What you should know

Epic Games

Fortnite season 6 started Tuesday and brought some big changes to the popular battle royale game. The theme of the new season is Primal, and it adds some interesting elements like crafting and wildlife. The new season also stars one of the most recognizable video game characters, Tomb Raider's Lara Croft.

Reality on the island has changed once again in season 6. Fitting with the Primal theme, players can train wildlife on the island such as boars and wolves to help them win a match, or players can hunt animals to use their bones to upgrade weapons and meat for health. There will also be more special skins for those who purchase a Battle Pass this season, including Tomb Raider's Lara Croft, Raven from the Teen Titans and Brazillian soccer player Neymar Jr.

Here's everything to know about Fortnite season 6.

When does season 6 start?

The new season started on Tuesday, March 16. Players who jump on the game after the update will automatically start the Zero Crisis Finale. This short event shows Agent John Jones, a member of the Imagined Order organization, try to stop the Zero Point from destroying reality. He does so by calling on The Foundation, a being that's the leader of a group called The Seven who have made appearances in previous seasons of the game.

Players help Agent Jones in staving off the destruction of reality by sealing off the Zero Point. However, the island changed once again, and players will learn more about how reality changes in the season.

The Zero Point has been contained but Reality collapsed in the process, restoring a natural balance to the Island.



The Zero Point has been contained but Reality collapsed in the process, restoring a natural balance to the Island.

What's the theme for season 6?

Primal is the new theme on the island, bringing wild animals into the mix. Players can choose to tame boars and wolves to help them gather materials or hunt them for supplies. Expect some new wildlife as the season goes along.

Crafting is also new this season. Weapons can now be upgraded with the right materials and improve certain stats on the weapons.

There's also the standard changes that come with a new season of Fortnite, including changes to the map along with more weapons and items.

What happened in season 5?

Last season was one of the longest, running 15 weeks. Over the course of those weeks, Agent Jones traveled to different realities to recruit hunters with the goal of stopping anyone from escaping the Loop through the Zero Point. Each week a new hunter was revealed from pop culture universes such as Halo, Star Wars, Street Fighter, Aliens, G.I. Joe, DC Comics and Marvel.

Fortnite is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch and Android. It still unavailable for iOS and Mac devices because of a legal battle between Apple and Epic Games.