Fortnite season 5 week 4 challenges and how to beat them

The newest Fortnite challenges are officially live for season 5, week 4, and we have the lowdown on where to go to help you speed through your Battle Pass tiers. We've seen a few of the challenges before, such as gathering chests at named locations in battle-royale games and dealing damage to opponents, but a couple of them are a little more interesting. And if you're still working on last week's challenges, check out my guide here.

Let's have a look at what's on the priority list this week:

Building structures

This should be a pretty easy one to finish for most players who build during the endgame. But if you're not a building pro, one way to fly through this one is to play the 50 vs. 50 game mode. This way you have time to gather plenty of resources after you drop in and relative safety as you help build defenses for your team.

Dusty Divot eliminations

Eliminating opponents in Dusty Divot just means you'll want to drop into the named location introduced back when the meteor hit the map months ago. Since the beginning of season 5, the once-arid crater has a lot of cover from trees. My suggestion for this one is to avoid dropping directly into structures, and instead try to land in a more obscure area within the trees to get the lay of your surroundings before you start attacking opponents so you can get the drop on them.

Flaming Hoops

To jump through flaming hoops with a shopping cart or All-Terrain Kart (ATK), you'll have to know where to go. Playing 50 vs. 50 game mode will probably be the safest bet, and here's where all the flaming hoops are on the island:

You'll need to jump through five hoops to complete the challenge. To get the most done at once, you'll want to start where you can easily find an ATK, then head for the flaming hoops nearby. For hoops one, two and three, grab an ATK at the links and try to jump through all three hoops in a line. To complete the challenge in the shortest amount of time, you could then drop in another game starting at Snobby Shores, and jump through the hoops at five and four. It's possible to complete the challenge in a single game, but if you want some breathing room, this is the best way to go.

Flush Factory and pistol eliminations

Searching through chests at Flush Factory and pistol eliminations are both pretty self-explanatory. Get the chests by dropping into Flush Factory as many times as you need to complete it. For pistol eliminations, drop into a crowded zone like Tilted Towers for the best chance to find the most opponents.

Sniper damage

Usually a sniper challenge might be pretty difficult, but simply dealing damage is a little easier because you're not required to go for the headshots (though it certainly wouldn't hurt -- at least not you, anyway). Again, 50 vs. 50 game mode is probably the safest because it's easier to hide away from the action and snipe people from afar.

Find the Battle Star

Finally, to find the Battle Star between A Gas Station, Soccer Pitch and Stunt Mountain, you can use any game mode except Playground Mode. But instead of searching around, I've got it for you right here:

If you follow this guide, you should get through this week's challenges pretty quickly. Happy hunting, fellow Fortnite fans!

