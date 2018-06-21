Fortnite's season 4, week 8 challenges and how to complete them

Josh Miller/CNET

At this point, it may be tough to hit tier 100 of your Fortnite Battle Pass by the end of season 4. But, if you know how to complete challenges quickly, you'll have a shot at getting the rewards you crave.

Here's a brief explainer for why this matters for those who may have just joined Fortnite with the Nintendo Switch port's release last week. Fortnite pros: keep scrolling.

Fortnite gets major updates roughly every quarter, and they kick off what creator Epic calls a new season. Players can buy the Battle Pass for each new season for $9.99 and it offers a tiered system that enables you to earn loot over time by completing challenges. When you complete challenges, you gain experience points that make you move up through the tiers, unlocking emotes, dances and other items as you go.

The latest list of challenges go from easy to hard, but if you know what to do before you drop in, you'll have the best chance to reach a higher tier. Here's what we have this week:

Deal headshot damage to opponents (0/250)

Search chests in Salty Springs (0/7)

Search seven chests in a single match (0/7)

Search Hungry Gnomes (0/7)

Search between a Bear, Crater and a Refrigerator Shipment (0-1)

Suppressed Weapon eliminations (0/3)

Eliminate opponents in Pleasant Park (0/3)

The chest-searching challenges are pretty self-explanatory. For Salty Springs, you can simply drop into the town every match until you complete the challenge. Seven chests in a single match is a little harder, but if you drop into a location like Haunted Hills, Lucky Landings (or any of your favorite spots that have max loot in a concentrated area), you'll have a much better chance to get seven in one game.

Headshot damage might take a few games if you're not big into snipers, but it should still go pretty quickly if you play aggressively enough. Likewise, suppressed weapon eliminations just means you'll have to make sure you're wielding either the suppressed handgun or sub-machine gun, which admittedly can be hard to do because other weapons are much more effective in most situations.

Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

But let's talk about the stranger challenges. Searching for Hungry Gnomes means you have to find little gnomes around the map. Fortunately, there are a lot more than seven in the game, and they are often around named map locations, so that just means you'll have to keep an ear out for the Gnome's spoken clue: "Yummy, yummy, yummy!" when you're in a location.

Unless you have photographic memory or know the map incredibly well, the search between a bear, crater and a refrigerator shipment will be pretty difficult. If you don't want to tirelessly search the map, in the interest of time, here's a screenshot of where it actually is:

Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

Finally, eliminating opponents in Pleasant Park is always going to be difficult because it's a popular landing point. But if you're persistent when dropping in that location for a few games, you'll achieve it pretty easily.