Fortnite Season 3 challenges and how to get the Aquaman skin

Fortniteis finally here and with it, a whole new set of challenges. Dubbed Splash Down, the popular battle royale game is taking the combat to the water following the Doomsday Device event on Monday where the storm took over and flooded the island. As in previous seasons, players can purchase a Battle Pass to unlock skins, emotes and other cosmetics for 950 V-Bucks, or approximately $9.50.

Unlocking the new cosmetics for Fortnite: Season 3 requires completing weekly challenges. Like developer Epic Games did last season with Deadpool, there are additional tasks to unlock a special character: Aquaman. The Jason Momoa-inspired character will be unlockable sometime this season after completing all of the special challenges.

Week 1 challenges

Search Gnomes at Homely Hills (0/3)

Homely Hills is a Landmark just north of Pleasant Park. Head there to find gnomes scattered about in and around the houses.

Enter Catty Corner Vault

Catty Corner is a new spot on the now partially underwater island. Like in Season 2, there are vaults on the island that can only be unlocked by killing enemies at certain locations. Drop-in and look for a mech-riding cat called Kit. It'll drop a key to unlock the vault found in the area.

Here are the rest of the week's challenges:

Damage Loot Sharks at Sweaty Sands (0/200)

Deal Damage within 10 seconds of landing from the whirlpool at Hydro 16

Search chests or ammo boxes at Rickety Rig (0/7)

Land at Misty Meadows and finish top 25

Eliminations at Steamy Stacks (0/3)

Aquaman challenges

Like with Deadpool in Season 2, Aquaman is a character skin available for players who have a Battle Pass and completes all of the special challenges. Expect new tasks every week before the DC superhero is unlocked.

Week 1 has players use a whirlpool at the Fortilla location. The Fortilla is easy to find at the southwest part of the island and the whirlpool is easy to find. Swim to it and let it shoot you into the air. That's it, you're done for this week.

Fortnite is available for PC, PS4, Android, iOS, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.