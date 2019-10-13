Fortnite season 11 black hole theories blow up on social media

Hold down the fort, Fortnite fans. The popular game's season 10 ended on Sunday with an unexpected descent into nothingness. Instead of introducing season 11, the island and the game appeared to have been destroyed, leaving only a black hole.

We've got plenty of theories and details on the mysterious happenings, but for now, the game is unplayable. Fans who suddenly found themselves with extra time on their hands went ahead and created plenty of memes and jokes on social media, poking fun at the game and its suddenly bereft players.

Some jokes centered on the fans who found themselves just sitting and staring at a black hole.

When the #fortnite hole makes a little noice: pic.twitter.com/qFOcflOdLH — 1800 Clapz (@1Clapz) October 13, 2019

Fortnite: Who’s dumb enough to watch a black hole for over 2 hours.



Fortnite Community: pic.twitter.com/iSzgMcTxc7 — Uploading Clout..... 🌓 (@ShotsMixdYou) October 13, 2019

#Fortnite players 2 min after the map got sucked into a black hole pic.twitter.com/OMxTJ0PnMX — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) October 13, 2019

me staring at a black hole for 3 hours just for some numbers to appear #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/rBMpIyPKH9 — 2019 Predictions (@2019_predicts) October 13, 2019

#Fortnite :



Her: he's probably thinking about other girls...

Him: what do these numbers mean and why is there a black hole? pic.twitter.com/QT8vLEMCxs — ♡ (@biancabtnx) October 13, 2019

Famed astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson wants to turn this into a learning experience and teach gamers about real black holes.

"Did your Fortnite game suck you & everything else into a black hole?" Tyson wrote. "Can't help you there. But death-by-black-hole is a thing, and there might even be an entire universe on the other side."

Did your @fortnitegame suck you & everything else into a black hole?



Can’t help you there.



But death-by-black-hole is a thing, and there might even be an entire universe on the other side.https://t.co/Toio6gpgdv — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) October 13, 2019

And another famous face, billionaire Elon Musk, got in the game, too. Musk retweeted an edited headline of a MarketWatch.com story that first circulated back in 2018, suggesting that Musk bought and deleted Fortnite.

Some mulled over the Lost-like numbers revealed without explanation.

"If you type the numbers '11 146 15 62 google maps' in Google and click the first link, you get a street view of a crab rave," wrote one Twitter user.

This is no joke - @FortniteGame are FULLY trolling us all.



If you type the numbers "11 146 15 62 google maps" in Google and click the first link, you get a street view of a crab rave.



LMAO🦀🦀🦀 pic.twitter.com/a1ADbXdxoH — Jon (@MrDalekJD) October 13, 2019

For those who didn’t know. Donald mustard tweeted a transcript. I just went through and connected the dots.. https://t.co/phZz4BaXXT — aaobi (@Thooming) October 13, 2019

Everyone trying to figure out what the Fortnite numbers mean pic.twitter.com/8phQgUeuPQ — timthetatman (@timthetatman) October 13, 2019

What do the numbers mean???



11 - The average age of a #Fortnite player.

146 - The amount of hours you will have to wait for #Season11.

15 - The amount of days until you get bored of #Season11.

62 - The amount of Skittles we have eaten since the black hole started. — Team Secret (@teamsecret) October 13, 2019

My theory is that Fortnite chapter 2 is the spiritual successor to LOST.



An Island, the numbers, a rocket exploding. Can't be a coincidence. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) October 13, 2019

And some envisioned what might be coming next.

"Fortnite's website says that this black hole is ending on 15 Tuesday, BUT I DON'T THINK THAT'S WHAT GONNA HAPPEN!" wrote one Twitter user. "Most of their scheduled times are always a bit off or not correct!"

Fortnite's website says that this black hole is ending on 15 Tuesday, BUT I DON'T THINK THAT'S WHAT GONNA HAPPEN! most of their Scheduled times are always a bit off or not correct! — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 13, 2019

fortnite when the black hole finally goes away #fortniteevent pic.twitter.com/MJ7cXTBEG5 — Technical (@technical49) October 13, 2019

And some joked about how Fortnite players might need to find a new hobby, at least temporarily. "Time to move to ROBLOX, Fortnite," suggested one Twitter user.

What am I supposed to do now? @FortniteGame — OzzieAlbies (@ozzie) October 13, 2019

Time to move to ROBLOX Fortnite pic.twitter.com/UrI948Saou — Glassify (@TheGlassify) October 13, 2019

Stay tuned, Fortnite fans. Something is coming, we just don't know quite when.