Fortnite season 10 will require DirectX 11 says Epic Games

James Martin/CNET

One of the advantages of Fortnite is its minimal amount of computer power needed to play the game. As Fortnite season 10 approaches, developer Epic Games gave a heads up that players will need to have a proper graphics cards to play the game.

Fortnite season 10 will require a DirectX 11 graphics card according to a blog post from Epic Friday. The company explained it previously supported DirectX 10 cards even though the game's PC requirements but that will change with the new season.

Fortunately, for many players, this change will not affect them. DirectX is Microsoft's collection of application programming interfaces (API) for games running on Windows and the eleventh iteration of the software came out back in 2009. Most computers sold in the past several years have graphics cards supporting DirectX 11 and the latest version of the API, DirectX 12 that came out in 2015.

Fortnite season 10 is just weeks away. Epic already laid down hints of a season-ending event possibly involving a giant beast originally found in Polar Peak.