Fortnite season 10 week 10 challenges are the Last Stop before season 11

Epic Games

Developer Epic Games has changed how challenges work in Fortnite season 10, aka season X. Instead of daily challenges, there are Limited Time Mission Objectives that unlock a new objective every day. Weekly challenges are now simply the Battle Pass Missions, which, as the name states, are available for season 10 Battle Pass owners. Completing missions will unlock additional content and earn Battle Stars to reach tier 100 on the pass.

Another big change in Fortnite's new season is the inclusion of Prestige missions. Once a set of challenges is completed, players can choose to redo the tasks. Each mission will consist of a similar requirement, though at a higher difficulty.

Last Stop Challenges

Epic Games

For week 10, Epic gave players some relief from as season 10 comes to a close by only releasing a set of daily challenges and no Battle Pass challenges. The Last Stop missions will unlock over the course of the next seven days. Each day will have a new mission to complete. Rewards for completing these tasks include experience points, Battle Stars and a loading screen that hints to a hidden Battle Star.

Deal 500 damage with suppressed weapons to opponents

Outlast 150 opponents in Solo or Squads mode

5 Assault Rifle eliminations

Search 7 Chests at Loot Lake or Happy Hamlet

Land at Lucky Landing or Retail Row in 3 different matches

Search 5 ammo boxes in a single match

Visit 10 different named locations

Zone Wars challenges

Epic Games

Zone Wars is a new limited time mode for Fortnite that went live on Friday. Games are set in community-created maps and designed for quick matches reminiscent to late-game battle royale matches. With the new mode is a set of challenges available for players:

Play 5 Zone Wars matches

Get 10 eliminations in Zone Wars matches

Deal 1,000 damage to opponents with Assault Rifles in Zone Wars

Deal 1,000 damage to opponents with Shotguns in Zone Wars

Gain 500 Health or Apply Shields in Zone Wars

Build 250 structures in Zone Wars

Players have until Oct. 7 to complete all of the challenges and receive the Zone Wars style.

Welcome to Gotham City challenges

Epic Games

Fortnite X Batman started Saturday and has its own set of Batman-themed challenges that are available until Oct. 1. The reward for completing all the tasks is the Catwoman glider.

Deal 250 damage to opponents with an Explosive Batarang

Explosive Batarangs are one of the two new items available during the Fortnite X Batman event. Batarangs can be found all across the island and act as grenades. Find some and throw them at other players to rack up the damage for this task.

Light up three different Bat Signals outside of Gotham City

Epic Games

Players can visit the mini-Gotham City to see an activated Bat Signal, but for this challenge, they'll need to find the other signals found outside of the new zone. Get close to one to see the activation prompt and activate three to complete the challenge. See the map below on where to find them.

Epic Games

Use a Batman Grapnel Gun in three different matches

Like the Explosive Batarang, the Grapnel Gun is found across the map during this event. Batman's trademark item will zip players to whatever spot the grappling hook connects to.

Defuse Joker gas canisters found in three different named locations

It wouldn't be a proper Batman crossover without the Joker. Gas canisters decorated by the Joker are found in the various points of interest on the island. Keep your ears open for the beeping that lets you know one is nearby.

Deal any damage to opponents within 30 seconds of using a Batman Grapnel Gun

A simple task. Use the Grapnel Gun and make sure to take a shot at any players nearby.

Light a Bat Signal, use a Batman Grapnel Gun and deal any damage with an Explosive Batarang

Another straightforward challenge. The only difficult part is to get both the Grapnel Gun and Explosive Batarang in a match, since they're hard-to-find items.

Secret Battle Stars

Rewards for completing challenges include new loading screens that offer a hint to a hidden Battle Star located somewhere on the island. These stars won't appear unless you've completed all the challenges for the week.

Epic Games

The hint in this screen is the scratching above the character's head, which shows D2, D3, E2, E3. This represents a particular spot on the map, which is to the southeast of the Block. Look for a patch of dirt on a hill, and if you've completed all of the challenges for week 1, the hidden Battle Star will appear.

Epic Games

The week 2 loading screen's hint is in the top left of the image. The knife and fork represent the holes in the ground with similar shapes found between Fatal Fields and Salty Springs. The hidden Battle Star is between the two holes and will appear once all of the week 2 challenges are done.

Epic Games

Epic Games

Week 3's loading screen features the Leftovers, and the secret to finding this Battle Star is the bus in the background.

Epic Games

On the truck is the mascot of the Softdeez ice cream shop. The shop is found across the street from the racetrack in Paradise Palms. If you completed all the challenges, the star will appear.

Epic Games

The clue in the week 4 loading screen is a little hard to see unless you increase the size of the image.

Epic Games

The stone at the right corner of the image shows four coordinates: I2, I3, J2 and J3. This spot is to the northeast of Sunny Steps. Walking to that location with all of the week's challenges completed will trigger the appearance of the hidden Battle Star.

Epic Games

The week 5 loading screen is another hard-to-see clue. The secret is in the green slime on the left, which reads E78 and F78, which translates to the map coordinates of E7, E8, F7 and F8.

Epic Games

Head to the spot on the map below, and if you've completed all of the week's challenges, a hidden Battle Star will appear.

Epic Games

Week 6's Battle Star clue is a little easier to see in comparison to previous weeks. In the loading screen, there is a faint Battle Star on the pier. Head to the small pond at Fatal Fields and the secret Battle Star will appear once you're close to the pier if all of the week's challenges have been completed.

Epic Games

In the week 7 loading screen, the clue to the hidden Battle Star is really hard to see. In the background is a reflection of a taco. This is tied to the new taco restaurant in Greasy Grove. Go inside once all the week's challenges are done and the star will show up.

Epic Games.

The week 8 loading screen goes back to hard-to-see coordinates. The llama head gargoyles protruding from the building have G2, G3, H2 and H3 etched on them.

Epic Games

The hidden star is near pools of water to the west of Sunny Steps. See the map below for where the Battle Star should appear if you completed all the week's challenges.

Epic Games

For week 9, Epic introduced a new limited-time mode called the Combine. The unlockable loading screen for the week is inspired by the mode and has a clue at the top of the image.

Epic Games

In the image is a tomato head next to the down arrow. This refers to the Tomato Temples of Fortnite season 5. While those are long gone, there is one remaining temple to the west of Pressure Plant, and that's where the secret Battle Star is.

Epic Games

Week 1 Challenges

Week 2 Challenges

Week 3 Challenges

Week 4 Challenges

Week 5 Challenges

Week 6 Challenges

Week 7 Challenges

Week 8 Challenges

Week 9 Challenges

Fortnite is available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC and Android and iOS devices.