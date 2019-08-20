Fortnite season 10: How to snag glitched consumables and new Junk Rift weapon

Epic Games

Fortnite season 10, aka season X, is live. The new season doesn't yet have any of the sweeping changes found in previous seasons, but it looks as though the island will be in a state of flux until the start of season 11, which could be sometime in October.

What's new?

Epic added a new throwable called the Junk Rift in Tuesday's v10.10 content update. The trailer for the item depicts it as a new tool to take down a Brute.

The Junk Rift creates a rift above where it makes contact, and several objects will fall to the ground. That junk does big damage to anything directly under it and also deals splash damage to other players nearby.

Tuesday's update also saw another change to the map as the Rec Center located to the west of Neo Tilted is no longer. A rift beacon explosion destroyed the area instead of transforming it like Tilted Town and Retail Row. Left behind are a few chests and some Glitched Consumables. These are items used to gain health, shields or another ability such as the Hop Rocks from season 5 that made players jump higher once consumed.

Epic Games

The consumables will randomly switch between Apples. Coconuts, Mushrooms, Peppers and the previously mentioned Hop Rocks. Shadow Stones were initially among the items available, but Epic tweeted Tuesday that they were removed due to an undisclosed issue.

Season 10 rundown



The biggest change in Fortnite season 10 is a two-player mech called the BRUTE. The robot acts as a vehicle, with one player controlling its movement while the other can use its weapons, which include a shotgun and a missile launcher. Players can also use the mech's Overshield ability, which will consume 200 materials of any type.

Fortnite players took to the game's subreddit to complain that the new mech is overpowered. Several threads included memes of how ridiculously powerful the BRUTE is. One thread has a fake tweet from Epic saying it'll make changes to the mech to make it more balanced. One user posted a video of himself winning a match with the BRUTE, saying he didn't deserve the Victory Royale. Even Fortnite World Cup champion Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf had trouble with the mech.

The Fortnite map for season 10 didn't change, which is unusual for the start of a new season. In the v10.0 patch notes, Epic said Rift Zones will make locations from the past reappear. One data miner found assets in the update that show Neo Tilted may change to an Old West theme called Tilted Town.

Neo Tilted will slowly change to a Wild West kinda look! pic.twitter.com/NDSI0JiHON — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 1, 2019

As teased by Epic during the Fortnite World Cup, Dusty Depot is now back on the island. There was also one addition to the map, although it's above the island and not on it. The meteor from the season 3-ending event that destroyed Dusty Depot is in stasis above the impact point.

Epic Games

Players can actually enter the meteor to find items and the capsule that contained the Visitor who was responsible for the rocket launch event in season 4 that began this whole time crisis.

He is somewhere on the island.... pic.twitter.com/m0uXvhOvaY — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 1, 2019

On Monday, players saw something in the Neo Tilted area. A Rift Beacon was activated, creating a rift above the location.

The Rift Beacon at Neo Tilted is now opening a rift #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/02zRdCOBhD — Fortnite News | LootLake.net (@LootLakeBR) August 5, 2019

Nothing has happened yet, but rifts could be part of the season 10 storyline. Data miners already discovered a new version of Neo Tilted called Tilted Town, which could change due to the rift.

This is how Tilted Town will look like.



remember! This is without the new buildings, im currently trying to leak them ingame! pic.twitter.com/17DdllaxUc — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 2, 2019

Tuesday marked the first big change to the island since the beginning of Fortnite season 10. Neo Tilted went back in time and is now called Tilted Town. The area has an Old West motif and its own special rules: "no buildin', no breakin.'"

First discovered by data miners at the start of the season, Tilted Town is its own unique space on the island. Players who run into the dome surrounding the location will have their attire changed to something out of Red Dead Redemption, and they are unable to build any structures or harvest any materials. Or can they?

One Twitter user found a way to enter Tilted Town with the ability to build. He does so by creating a platform right above the outskirts of the town. Once there, he edits a platform he's standing on that lets him drop in without changing his attire and still have access to building structures.

How to build inside new tilted pic.twitter.com/Kkm8PevVJy — Javas (@JavasFN) August 6, 2019

In Tilted Town, there are a select amount of weapons unvaulted by Epic that fit with the Old West setting. The weapons are the Double Barrel Shotgun, Six Shooter, Hunting Rifle and Infantry Rifle.

Epic also released a new weapon Tuesday. The Automated Sniper Rifle lets players shoot four rounds per second and bullets travel faster than other rifles.

Epic Games

Fortnite players saw on Friday that a new Rift Beacon is being built in Dusty Depot. This means the location that just returned at the start of season 10 may change in the coming days just like Tilted Town.

The Rift Beacon Is Being Built At Dusty Depot!#Fortnite



📷: @Guille_GAG pic.twitter.com/ebHOQwjJRp — Fortnite Leaks And Info (@FNLeaksAndInfo) August 9, 2019

A Rift Beacon appears in Dusty Depot, but it's the one in Mega Mall that became active on Monday, Aug. 12. This means the spot may get thrown into a time warp with the next update.

A few hours late, but the Rift Beacon in Mega Mall has now been activated! pic.twitter.com/PcF0wyRgNi — s1l0x (@s1l0x) August 11, 2019

Update v10.10 made another big change to the island as Mega Mall is gone and Retail Row is back, but with a twist. The new patch went live on Aug. 14 with the older location coming back, and inside the dome surrounding the spots are zombie-like creatures called Fiends.

Retail Row has returned but there are some unexpected guests returning with it.



Grab your squad and take on the fiends now! pic.twitter.com/BZMR5ABsgz — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 14, 2019

The Fiends are only found in Retail Row and can drop loot when destroyed. Players entering the area will receive full shields but will have to be aware of the Fiends as well as of other players.

Also included in the v10.10 update is a change to the Brute, the new mech added in season 10 that many players take umbrage at. As previously stated by Epic, the robot will have a targeting laser added to help other players recognize when they're in danger. There were also several changes of when and how often the Brute spawns. The mechs will spawn more often earlier in the match and as the storm circle closes in, the chances for a Brute to appear will decrease.

Fortnite is available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and Android and iOS devices.

Originally published on July 28.

This story has been updated regularly throughout season 10 to add the latest weapons, Easter eggs and events.