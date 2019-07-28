Fortnite season 10: Dusty Depot returns and everything else we know

Epic Games

Fortnite season 10 will start on Aug. 1. After there The Final Showdown between the giant robot and Polar Peak monsters, players speculated what would be changing in the next season. During the Fortnite World Cup, Epic Games released one single image that appears to say that Dusty Depot will return.

What is Dusty Depot?

One of the original locations on the island, Dusty Depot was destroyed at the end of season 3 when a meteor slammed into it as part of a season-ending event. It was then renamed to Dusty Divot and was known for having a research lab in the crater created by the meteor's impact.

The image teaser from Epic shows what appears to be the Fortnite season 10 logo with a giant "X" and three hangers, which were the trademarks of Dusty Depot. The company tweeted Sunday the same picture with the words "Think Back."

So far, Epic kept a tight lid on what's coming in Fortnite season 10. There is a giant orb in Loot Lake, called the Singularity, that is pulsating with power and changes each day.

Players will have to wait until Aug. 1 to see how the island will change for the next season.

Originally published on July 28, 1:41 p.m. PT.

Correction, 1:58 p.m. PT: The original story said Dusty Depot was destroyed in Season 4. It was actually destroyed at the end of Season 3.