Fortnite season 10 challenges, prestige missions and where to find stop signs

Developer Epic Games changed how challenges work in Fortnite season 10, aka season X. Instead of weekly challenges, there are sets of Limited Timed Mission Objectives. Each set has a particular theme and is unlocked after a certain amount of time or when previous missions are completed. These objectives are available only to season 10 Battle Pass owners. Completing missions will unlock additional content and earn Battle Stars to reach tier 100 on the pass.

Another big change in the new season is the inclusion of Prestige missions. Once a set of challenges are completed, players can choose to redo the tasks. Each mission will consist of a similar requirement, although at a higher difficulty. Completing missions will unlock additional content and earn Battle Stars to reach tier 100 on the pass.

Road Trip challenges

Where to find Drift painted Durrr Burger Head, a Dinosaur and a Stone Head Statue

The Road Trip objectives will have players roaming around the island and using different modes of transportation to complete challenges. For this mission, players will have to find the Durr Burger Head to the east of Pleasant Park. Look for the big burger on a hill and you'll see the Drift spray paint on its tongue. The dinosaur is in the southern part of Paradise Palms, right next to the road. Finally, for the Easter Island-like stone head, go north of Polar Peak. Check the map below on exact locations.

Destroy 10 stop signs with the Catalyst outfit

The Catalyst outfit is a Tier 1 unlockable for those who bought the season 10 Battle Pass. As for the stop signs, they're located primarily in residential locations. This means Pleasant Park, Salty Springs, Mega Mall and Paradise Palms. Check the map below for where to find the signs.

Deal 200 damage while riding a vehicle

This mission has become even more difficult in season 10, as several vehicles have been vaulted by Epic, which means they're no longer available on the island. Luckily, there's a big new mech called BRUTE that's considered a vehicle. Jump in one to do some damage.

Ride a Zipline in 3 different matches

Ziplines are found all across the island. Most are located in the northeast near Sunny Steps.

Search a chest in 3 different Named Locations

An easy enough task to complete. Chests are more readily available at the start of the match, so try to avoid heavily populated areas.

Visit Lazy Lagoon and Lucky Landing in a single match

This is going to be a tough one, as both locations are on opposite sides of the island. The best bet is to drop at the location nearest to the Battle Bus. Start there and run to the other side of the map for the other spot.

Get 250,000 Trick Points in a vehicle

There are not many vehicles left in Season 10. Still, the best one for this challenge, the Driftboard, is still available. Find one and get some air to earn those Trick Points.

Road Trip Prestige missions

Visit Drift painted Durrr Burger Head, a Dinosaur and a Stone Head Statue in a single match

The three locations for this challenge -- Paradise Palms, north of Polar Peak and east of Pleasant Park -- are pretty far from each other. Ideally, you want to start at Paradise Palms since it's the farthest from the center of the island. Then proceed to make your way to Polar Peak and then Pleasant Park. The order can be rearranged depending on where the Battle Bus starts at the beginning of the match and how the Storm Circle moves.

Eliminate 5 opponents while riding a vehicle

As mentioned previously, there are not many vehicles in season 10 right now. There is, however, a giant mech you can control. Get in on and earn those eliminations since the BRUTE is considered a vehicle.

Destroy 7 stop signs with the Catalyst outfit in a single match

For this mission, head to Pleasant Park to get most of your stop signs. If you don't get all seven, then head to Salty Springs or Mega Mall for the rest.

Deal 200 damage to opponents while riding a zipline

Luckily for this challenge, 200 damage isn't that much. Just be mindful of trying to attack opponents while traveling on the zipline. A couple hits every few matches will suffice.

Eliminate opponents in 5 different named locations

The strategy for this task is to quickly move from one point to another after you get an elimination. It helps to travel between heavily populated spots during a match. Try starting off at Fatal Fields, run to Salty Spring and then rotate between Mega Mall, Dusty Depot and Neo Tilted.

Visit 10 different named locations in a single match

Probably the toughest challenge on the Prestige list, it's best to start off on the outer part of the island and work your way in. This strategy can change depending on the path of the Battle Bus. Start off at Junk Junction, then go to Haunted Hills, The Block, Pleasant Park, Loot Lake, Neo Tilted, Shifty Shafts, Salty Spring, Mega Mall and end it with Dusty Depot. The Storm Circle will also come into play with this challenge so be ready to abort if it puts you in danger. Also, do your best to find a vehicle.

Get 500,000 Trick Points in a vehicle and in a single match

If you get a Driftboard, this challenge isn't that hard. For those who want to complete it quickly, north of Pressure Plant is multiple Driftboards and a ramp. Grab one and spend a quick minute gaining those points.

BRUTE squad

These missions will require players to jump into the BRUTE. So far, only one challenge is unlocked with the objective to play three matches with a friend.

The second mission went live on Friday. Players will have to get two eliminations with the BRUTE within 5 meters. The difficulty with this challenge is that most players will run away whenever they see the mech. The best bet is to rush a player who builds a defensive structure around them. Get up close and let loose with the missile launcher and shotgun to get the elimination.

Rumble Royale

These missions require players to compete in a Team Rumble game. Play some matches and help your team win in order to complete these challenges.

