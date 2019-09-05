Fortnite season 10 challenges and where to find the oversized piano, bat statue

Epic Games

Developer Epic Games has changed how challenges work in Fortnite season 10, aka season X. Instead of daily challenges, there are Limited Time Mission Objectives that unlock a new objective every day. Weekly challenges are now simply the Battle Pass Missions, which as the same states are available for season 10 Battle Pass owners. Completing missions will unlock additional content and earn Battle Stars to reach tier 100 on the pass.

Another big change in Fortnite's new season is the inclusion of Prestige missions. Once a set of challenges is completed, players can choose to redo the tasks. Each mission will consist of a similar requirement, though at a higher difficulty.

Boogie Down challenges

Hit 2 opponents with a Boogie Bomb

Boogie Bombs are throwable items that will make opponents start dancing and easy to attack. They're fairly easy to find around the map.

Dance in front of a bat statue, a way-aboveground pool and a seat for giants

Two of the three places are on the island while the third is above it. The bat statue is at a compound north of Haunted Hills while the giant chair is east of Polar Peak in front of a castle. As for the way-aboveground pool that's going to be on the new floating island that travels across the map.

Get an elimination with a shotgun, assault rifle and an SMG

A simple enough task. Just make sure to switch up your guns.

Travel 100m while dancing

This particular challenge is going to take a bit at a time. When moving across the island and ideally with no one around, start doing a little dance while moving. The distance will accumulate to complete this challenge.

Visit an oversized piano

The oversized piano is a common point of interest for challenges. You can find it on the east coast the map south of Lonely Lodge and north of the Hero Mansion.

Destroy 3 No Dancing signs

There are eight No Dancing signs but you'll only need three for this challenge. Check the map below on where to find them.

Dance in a Brute in 3 different matches

The difficulty in this mission is getting your hands on a Brute. Epic has lowered the chances for a Brute to spawn in matches and when it does, expect players to rush to it. If you are able to ride one, find a safe spot and do a quick dance.

Boogie Down prestige challenges

Damage 2 opponents affected by a Boogie Bomb

As mentioned earlier, the Boogie Bomb will make other players dance. When they're dancing is the perfect time to take some free shots at them.

Dance in front of a bat statue, a way-aboveground pool and a seat for giants in a single match

The three locations are located in the map up top, but to complete them in a single match will be tough. The key is the location of the floating island. If the island is located on the west side of the map then go ahead and give this challenge a shot. Start off at the island since you can land there before the other two locations. If the island is closer to the south, head to the giant seat and if its to the north, go for the bat statue.

Get an elimination with a pistol, a sniper rifle and an explosive weapon

Another straightforward task. If you have one of these weapons, make sure to use one to take out another player.

Dance with others to raise the disco ball at an icy airplane hangar



This challenge is easier to finish with a buddy. Head to Frost Flights and look for a hangar that has two dance floors. One person needs to be dancing on each floor to get the disco ball to rise. If you don't have a teammate that can help, there are a few friendly players who are looking to do a little dance in order to complete this mission.

Play the sheet music at an oversized Piano

In front of the oversized piano is some sheet music with the notes C, E, G, E and C. Start at the C on the far left, then jump two notes over to the E, then again to the G, then back to the E and end with the C. Walk off the piano and it will being autoplaying the five notes indicating you completed the challenge.

Dance after opening a supply drop in different matches

Supply drops start appearing later in the match, Keep an eye out for colored smoke and then look up. You'll see it floating down but to make things quicker, shoot the balloons. Once it lands, do a quick dance and you're set.

Dance behind the DJ booth at a dance club with the DJ YOND3R outfit

A factory to the southwest of the giant chair will contain the DJ booth, but that's not the hard part. The DJ YOND3R outfit is a tier 47 unlock on the season 10 Battle Pass. If you've completed all of the previous week's challenges, this should already be unlocked. If not, it's time to work on those challenges.

The Return challenges

These missions will unlock over the course of the next seven days. Each day will have a new mission to complete. Rewards for completing these tasks include experience points, Battle Stars and a loading screen that hints to a hidden Battle Star.

1 Sniper rifle elimination

Outlast 150 opponents in solos or duos mode

Deal 500 damage with scoped weapons to opponents

Search 7 ammo boxes at Fatal Fields or Lonely Lodge

Use 2 different throwable items in a single match

Land on top of a floating island and a meteor

Visit Loot Lake and Sunny Steps in the same match

Welcome to Pandora challenges

To promote the upcoming release of Borderlands 3 on Sept. 13, Epic launched a new crossover, Fortnite X Mayhem. A set of challenges for the event went live Tuesday. Some of the quests consist of collecting chests and eliminating players in the newly transformed Pandora now found in Paradise Palms. Two of the missions, however, require a bit more work to complete.

Where to find Claptrap's missing eye

Claptrap -- the quick-talking, somewhat creepy, big ego, lovable robot from the Borderlands series -- is located under the Welcome to Pandora sign at the southwest part of Paradise Palms, just off the main road.

His eye can be found in a Borderlands-looking shack near the southern tip of Paradise Palms. You can find it in front of the TV inside the building. Grab it and then head back to Claptrap to complete the challenge.

Where to find Vault symbols

Across the new Pandora Rift Zone are five spray-painted Vault symbols, which are synonymous with the Borderlands franchise.

Players can find them on walls, signs and container boxes. The map below shows the location of the five but only three are needed to complete the challenge.

Secret Battle Stars

Rewards for completing challenges include new loading screens that offer a hint to a hidden Battle Star located somewhere on the island. These stars won't appear unless you've completed all the challenges for the week.

The hint in this screen is the scratching above the character's head, which shows D2, D3, E2, E3. This represents a particular spot on the map, which is to the southeast of the Block. Look for a patch of dirt on a hill, and if you've completed all of the challenges for week 1, the hidden Battle Star will appear.

The week 2 loading screen's hint is in the top left of the image. The knife and fork represent the holes in the ground with similar shapes found between Fatal Fields and Salty Springs. The hidden Battle Star is between the two holes and will appear once all of the week 2 challenges are done.

Week 3's loading screen features the Leftovers, and the secret to finding this Battle Star is the bus in the background.

On the truck is the mascot of the Softdeez ice cream shop. The shop is found across the street from the racetrack in Paradise Palms. If you completed all the challenges, the star will appear.

The clue in the week 4 loading screen is a little hard to see unless you increase the size of the image.

The stone at the right corner of the image shows four coordinates: I2, I3, J2 and J3. This spot is to the northeast of Sunny Steps. Walking to that location will all of the week's challenges completed will trigger the appearance of the hidden Battle Star.

Week 1 Challenges

Week 2 Challenges

Week 3 Challenges

Week 4 Challenges

Week 5 Challenges

Fortnite is available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC and Android and iOS devices.