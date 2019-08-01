Fortnite season 10 challenges and where to find stop signs, stone heads

Epic Games

Developer Epic Games changed how challenges work in Fortnite season 10, or season X. Instead of weekly challenges, there are sets of Limited Timed Mission Objectives. Each set has a particular theme and is unlocked after a certain amount of time or when previous missions are completed.

Another change this season is that these objectives are available only to season 10 Battle Pass owners. Completing missions will unlock additional content and earn Battle Stars to reach tier 100 on the pass.

Road Trip Challenges

Epic Games

Where to find Drift painted Durrr Burger Head, a Dinosaur and a Stone Head Statue

The Road Trip objectives will have players roaming around the island and use different modes of transportation to complete challenges. For this mission, players will have to find the Durr Burger Head is to the east of Pleasant Park. Look for the big burger on a hill and you'll see the Drift spray paint on its tongue. The dinosaur is in the southern part of Paradise Palms, right next to the road. Finally, for the Easter Island-like stone head, go north of Polar Peak. Check the map below on exact locations.

Epic Games

Destroy 10 stop signs with the Catalyst outfit

The Catalyst outfit is a Tier 1 unlockable for those who purchased the season 10 Battle Pass. As for the stop signs, they're located primarily in residential locations. This means Pleasant Park, Salty Springs, Mega Mall and Paradise Palms. Check the map below on where to find the signs.

Epic Games

Deal 200 damage while riding a vehicle

This mission has become even more difficult in season 10 as several vehicles have been vaulted by Epic, which means they are no longer available on the island. Luckily, there's a big mech called B.R.U.T.E. that's considered a vehicle. Jump in one to do some damage.

B.R.U.T.E. Squad

These missions will require players to jump into the new mech called B.R.U.T.E. So far, only one challenge is unlocked with the objective to play three matches with a friend.

Epic Games

Rumble Royale

Epic Games

These missions require players to compete in a Team Rumble game. Play some matches and help your team win in order to complete these challenges.

Fortnite is available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and Android and iOS devices.

