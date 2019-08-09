Fortnite season 10 challenges and where to find spray cans, gas stations

Epic Games

Developer Epic Games changed how challenges work in Fortnite season 10, aka season X. Instead of weekly challenges, there are sets of Limited Timed Mission Objectives. Each set has a particular theme and is unlocked after a certain amount of time or when previous missions are completed. These objectives are available only to season 10 Battle Pass owners. Completing missions will unlock additional content and earn Battle Stars to reach tier 100 on the pass.

Another big change in the new season is the inclusion of Prestige missions. Once a set of challenges are completed, players can choose to redo the tasks. Each mission will consist of a similar requirement, although at a higher difficulty. Completing missions will unlock additional content and earn Battle Stars to reach tier 100 on the pass.

Spray & Pray missions

Deal 500 damage to opponents with an SMG

As in similar challenges, find a good SMG and let an opponent have it. Ideally, get up close, as it'll count for another mission for the week.

Spray a Fountain, a Junkyard Crane and a Vending Machine

The fountain is located in Mega Mall while the Junkyard Crane, as its name suggests, is in Junk Junction. Vending Machines, however, are all over the place, in random spots. They're mainly found in named locations.

Spray 3 different Gas Stations



There are eight gas stations on the island. They're primarily located on the main road in Paradise Palms and near Pleasant Park. There's also one in Salty Springs and Neo Tilted.

Find 5 different spray cans

There are nine spray cans located on the island. They're not easy to find, but they'll be near a spray painting. Check the map on where to search below.

Deal 3,000 damage to opponents' structures with a Minigun

The Minigun is a big weapon that can decimate players in a second. Since it's so powerful, it's also not easy to find. Lucky players may have one drop in a chest, but if not, try to survive long enough to get a supply drop, where it's far more likely to show up. Once you've found one, shoot structures left and right to complete this challenge.

Eliminate 3 opponents with an SMG less than 15m away

Like the earlier challenge, find an SMG and get in close to deal fast damage to eliminate an opponent.

Search 7 chests at Tilted

Tilted Town is the now frontier-themed version of Neo Tilted. There's no building or harvesting, though some players have found a way around that rule. This mission will be tough, since so many players are visiting the location, making it difficult to find an unopened chest.

Spray & Pray prestige missions

2 eliminations with an SMG in a single match

As in the regular missions, find an SMG and locate opponents to attack. SMGs work best at close range.

Search 5 chests inside containers with windows

This sounds like a strange challenge, because it is. The containers referred to are shipping containers. On the containers in question is graffiti that looks like windows. These are where you'll want to search for this mission. Check for the containers at Pressure Plant, Dusty Depot and one in the snow northwest of Lucky Landing.

Spray 6 cars or trucks in different Named Locations

As one might expect, cars are going to be found in named locations that have streets. There are plenty around, and they're easy to spot.

Visit 2 graffiti covered billboards in a single match

The two billboards are located in the northwest part of Shifty Shafts and southwest of Salty Springs, off the main road. Start off at one location then run to the other.

Deal opponents 500 damage with a Minigun

Racking up 500 damage is easy with the Minigun. It's finding one that's the chore. As mentioned previously, you'll have to get lucky with a chest or find a supply drop later in the game to find one.

Eliminate 5 opponents with an SMG less than 5m away

Once again, find an SMG and get right next to an opponent for this mission.

Eliminate 5 opponents in Tilted with the Tilted Teknique outfit

The key to this mission is to have the Tilted Teknique skin. This is the reward for tier 23 on the Battle Pass. Once equipped, head to Tilted Town to score some eliminations.

Shootout at Sundown challenges

These challenges will unlock over the course of the next seven days. Each day will have a new mission to complete. Rewards for completing these tasks include experience points, Battle Stars and a loading screen that hints to a hidden Battle Star.

Place Top 10 in Solo or Duo Matches twice.

2 Pistol Eliminations.

Search 7 Ammo Boxes at Tilted or Junk Junction (7).

Deal 200 damage to descending Supply Drops.

Pick up an Item of each rarity.

Land at Tilted or Fatal Fields in 3 different matches.

Deal 500 damage with Assault Rifles to opponents (500).

