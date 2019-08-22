Fortnite season 10 challenges and where to find glitched foraged items

Epic Games

Developer Epic Games has changed how challenges work in Fortnite season 10, aka season X. Instead of weekly challenges, there are sets of Limited Time Mission Objectives. Each set has a particular theme and is unlocked after a certain amount of time or when previous missions are completed. These objectives are available only to season 10 Battle Pass owners. Completing missions will unlock additional content and earn Battle Stars to reach tier 100 on the pass.

In the multiplayer online game, you parachute onto an island and use various weapons to eliminate opponents in a last-person-standing scenario. The massively popular game has attracted players with live events like virtual concerts and special limited-time game modes.

Another big change in Fortnite's new season is the inclusion of Prestige missions. Once a set of challenges is completed, players can choose to redo the tasks. Each mission will consist of a similar requirement, though at a higher difficulty. Completing missions will unlock additional content and earn Battle Stars to reach tier 100 on the pass.

Smash and Grab missions

Search for a chest within 60 seconds after landing from the Battle Bus

This challenge requires players to open a chest right at the start of a match three times. For those not familiar with where the chests are in certain locations, focus on mountaintops that will usually have a chest available.

Land at a Hot Spot in 3 different matches

Hot Spots were introduced in Fortnite season 9, which are certain locations will be highlighted indicating there are floating loot carriers in the area. Check the map before jumping from the Battle Bus to find where the Hot Spots are and head straight over there.

Deal damage within 30 seconds after using a Launch Pad

Launch Pads are one of the traversal items that can be found on the island. They need to be placed on the ground and will bounce players into the air for a quick escape. For this challenge, try to get the jump on unsuspecting players as floating in the air near others can make one an easy target.

Search 2 chests within 30 seconds of each other

It helps to be familiar with where chests are placed within certain locations. If not, keep in mind that some of the bigger building in the game will have multiple chests. The new crater west of Neo Tilted where the Rec Center used to be has two chests just across from each other, but you'll have to be lucky to get their first.

Pick up a Legendary Item in 3 different matches

Your chance of getting a Legendary item improves the longer you last in a match. They can be found in chests, but very likely to be in the Supply Drops that appear later in the game.

Search a Supply Drop within 10 seconds of it landing

Speaking of Supply Drops, keep an eye open for color smoke that indicates where it's dropping. Speed things up by shooting the balloons of the drop causing them to drop.

Deal 200 damage to opponents at Hot Spots

Continue to attack opponents while in a Hot Spots in order to complete this challenge.

Smash and Grab prestige missions

Search a Chest and an Ammo Box within 30 seconds after landing from the Battle Bus

Ammo Boxes are usually not far away from chests. When trying to complete this challenge just keep an eye out for one.

Destroy 3 Loot Carriers within 60 seconds after landing from the Battle Bus

As previously mentioned, Hot Spots will be highlighted on the map and will have Loot Carriers appear throughout the area. Keep an eye on where they are when you land because you will still have to find a weapon first to shoot down the carrier.

Eliminate an opponent within 30 seconds after using a Launch Pad

Once again, try to get the jump on an opponent after using a Launch Pad.

Search 3 chests within 30 seconds of each other

This challenge will take some proper planning. There are only so many places with three chests nearby. The best spots are larger buildings that have multiple chests.

Pick up 3 Legendary Items in a single match

Making it to the end of the match will make it more likely you'll get multiple Legendary items. Not only from chests and Supply Drops, but also from the loot of eliminated players.

Collect 100 of each material within 60 seconds after landing from the Battle Bus

You'll want to stick to locations that have cars, trees and brick buildings for this challenge. Pleasant Park and Junk Junction will be the ideal spots for this mission.

Eliminate an opponent at a Hot Spot

Since Loot Carriers tend to drop higher-quality weapons, try to shoot one down to get a weapon that will easily take out other players in the Hot Spot.

Junk Storm Urgent Missions

These missions will unlock over the course of the next seven days. Each day will have a new mission to complete. Rewards for completing these tasks include experience points, Battle Stars and a loading screen that hints to a hidden Battle Star.

Most of these challenges are straightforward except for the first one.

Consume 5 Glitched Foraged Items

The Glitched Foraged Items are in the crater where the Rec Center used to be just west of Neo Tilted. There are approximately a dozen there and this is the only spot on the island for them. Try to get their early in the match as players will want to visit the spot to complete this mission and see the remnants of the stadium. Having several players in that small spot means trouble.

Here are the rest of the Junk Storm Urgent Missions:

Play 3 Arena matches

2 Scoped weapon eliminations

Deal 500 headshot damage to opponents

Search a Chest in 3 different Named Locations in a single match

Land at Pressure Plant or Happy Hamlet in 3 different matches

Deal 1000 damage to opponent's structures

Secret Battle Stars

Rewards for completing challenges include new loading screens that offer a hint to a hidden Battle Star located somewhere on the island. These stars will not appear unless you've completed all of the challenges for the week.

The hint in this screen is the scratching above the character's head, which are D2, D3, E2, E3. This represents a particular spot on the map, which is to the southeast from The Block. Look for a patch of dirt on a hill, and if you've completed all of the challenges for week 1, the hidden Battle Star will appear.

The week 2 loading screen's hint is in the top left of the image. The knife and fork represent the holes in the ground with similar shapes found between Fatal Fields and Salty Springs. The hidden Battle Star is between the two holes and will appear once all of the week 2 challenges are done.

Week 3's loading screen features the Leftovers, and the secret to finding this Battle Star is the bus in the background.

On the truck is the mascot of the Softdeez ice cream shop. The shop is found across the street from the racetrack in Paradise Palms. If you completed all the challenges, the star will appear.

The clue in the week 4 loading screen is a little hard to see unless you increase the size of the image.

The stone at the right corner of the image shows four coordinates: I2, I3, J2 and J3. This spot is to the northeast of Sunny Steps. Walking to that location will all of the week's challenges completed will trigger the hidden Battle Star to appear.

Fortnite is available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC and Android and iOS devices.