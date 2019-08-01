Fortnite season 10: A new mech, rift zones and a giant meteor

Epic Games

Fortnite season 10 is live. The new season doesn't have any of the big sweeping changes found in previous seasons, but the island will fluctuate throughout the next 12 weeks until the start of season 11, which could be sometime in October.

What's new?

The biggest change in Fortnite season 10 is the two-player mech called B.R.U.T.E. The robot acts as a vehicle, with one player controlling its movement while the other can use its weapons, which include a shotgun and a missile launcher. Players can also use the mech's Overshield ability, which will consume 200 materials of any type.

The Fortnite map for season 10 didn't change, which is odd for the start of a new season. In the v10.0 patch notes, Epic said Rift Zones will make locations from the past reappear. One data miner found assets in the update that show Neo Tilted may change to an Old West theme called Tilted Town.

Neo Tilted will slowly change to a Wild West kinda look! pic.twitter.com/NDSI0JiHON — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 1, 2019

As teased by Epic during the Fortnite World Cup, Dusty Depot is now back on the island. There was also one addition to the map, although it's above the island and not on it. The meteor from the season 3 -ending event that destroyed Dusty Depot is in stasis above the impact point.

Players can actually enter the meteor to find items and the capsule that contained the Visitor who was responsible for the rocket launch event in season 4 that began this whole time crisis.

He is somewhere on the island.... pic.twitter.com/m0uXvhOvaY — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 1, 2019

Fortnite is available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and Android and iOS devices.

