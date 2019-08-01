Fortnite pro Ninja leaves Twitch for Mixer

Robert Reiners/Getty Images

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, one of the most recognized esports players, best known for playing Fortnite, has left the streaming platform Twitch for the Microsoft-owned streaming service Mixer. Blevins broke the news of changing platforms via a Twitter video Thursday. He'll stream exclusively on Mixer starting Aug. 2 during Lollapalooza 2019.

"I never would have thought that I could build a career by doing what I love, and I am extremely grateful for the incredible experiences that I have had," Blevins said in a press release Thursday. "As I look at the next step in my career, achieving bigger goals in the gaming industry with Mixer will allow me to have the perfect balance of opportunities and success. My roots as a gamer started with Halo, so working with Microsoft and coming over to Mixer felt like a natural next step."

Blevins' announcement comes at an interesting time; Fortnite developer Epic Games began the 10th season of the game several hours before.

On Twitch, owned by Amazon, Blevins' channel had 14 million subscribers, and he was the second most-watched Fortnite player, behind Turner "Tfue" Tenney, according to analytics site TwitchMetrics.

This past weekend, Blevins participated in the Fortnite World Cup. Though he didn't qualify for the solos tournament, he was part of the Creative event.

Twitch didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Originally published Aug. 1, 10:32 a.m. PT.

