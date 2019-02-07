Fortnite players can finally merge accounts, but it's complicated

Epic Games

Have a Fortnite account on your PlayStation 4? You can finally merge it with your Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch or mobile account, GameSpot reports. But it isn't easy.

When Fortnite became one of the most popular games on the planet, Sony found itself with a problem. The PlayStation 4 version of the game existed in a walled garden -- not only locking it off from online play with Xbox Live, PC and Nintendo Switch players, but forcing PS4 users to maintain a separate Fortnite account, too.

Eventually, Sony relented and opened up multiplayer cross-play between PS4 players, and gamers on Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch -- but the accounts were still separated. This meant that any progress made on the PS4 version of the game didn't carry over to other platforms, including skin unlocks, Battle Pass progress or V-Bucks.

Now, Fortnite's publisher Epic Games has introduced an account merge tool that unifies all of your game progress across all platforms -- giving you a single login for every version of Fortnite across PC, PS4, Xbox Live, Nintendo Switch and mobile. Unfortunately, the process can take up to two weeks, and it's a little cumbersome.

Getting started is easy. Simply go to the Epic Games merge website and select a primary account. This is the main account that all other accounts will "merge" to -- the account that will end up being the final, main account at the end of the process. Then, you'll select the secondary account to merge, and Epic will begin the process of rolling the secondary account's V-Bucks, skins and progress into the main account.

The catch? That process takes about two weeks, and you will lose access to the secondary account during the process. There's also a caveat: Merging is only available if at least one of the accounts was in use before Sept. 28, 2018, and, naturally, neither account can be banned or disabled.

With a little patience, however, you could soon have all of your Fortnite victories housed in a single, unified account that can be used on every platform. And that's all anybody wanted anyway.

