Fortnite Party Royale concert kicks off tonight with Steve Aoki, deadmau5

Fortnite is throwing a Party Royale Premiere on Friday. The popular battle royale game invited players to another in-game concert, this time featuring performances from Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki and deadmau5. The event will also feature some "party favors" and interactive attractions.

Along with the invite, developer Epic Games on Wednesday revealed that Fortnite now has more than 350 million registered players, adding roughly 100 million players since March 2019. In April, players spent more than 3.2 billion hours in Fortnite, Epic said.

The Friday concert comes on the heels of Fortnite's Astronomical experience last month, during which rapper Travis Scott debuted new music in the game. More than 12 million players participated in that April 23 concert, Epic said. Epic also held a Party Royale concert earlier this month that featured music by Diplo.

In addition to live sets from Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki and deadmau5, Epic said the event will feature things like aerial obstacle courses at Skydive Rift, boat races at Fishsticks' Boat Race and new items up for grabs at The Plaza. One thing that isn't part of Party Royale mode, which Epic says is an experimental and evolving space, is the usual combat.

"There are no weapons or mats in Party Royale -- it's all about just hanging out and having fun. No Sweat. All Chill," Epic said in a blog post Wednesday.

The concert starts at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Friday, with an encore on Saturday at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. Players who log in to Fortnite between May 8 at 6 p.m. ET and May 11 at 10 a.m. ET can spice up their concert outfit by claiming a free, music reactive Neon Wings Back Bling.