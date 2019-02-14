Fortnite overtime challenges and how to get a free Battle Pass

Epic Games

As you may already know, there are no standard weekly Fortnite: Battle Royale challenges this week because the 10 weeks of season 7 have already come to an end. Instead, Epic is doing something a little different this time by pushing the start date of season 8 all the way to Feb. 28. This gives you extra time to catch up on season 7 challenges, but Epic is also adding what it calls Overtime challenges.

There are 16 free Overtime challenges total that will slowly unlock over the next eight days. Five are available now, with three more unlocking on Saturday, four more on Tuesday and the remaining four next Friday. The best part is that if you complete 13 of the 16 total Overtime challenges over the next two weeks, you'll be rewarded with a free season 8 Battle Pass. That's like getting $10 just for playing Fortnite, which seems like a pretty great deal to me.

With the extra time to catch up, season 7 Battle Pass owners who manage to unlock specific tiers (47, 71 and 87) can unlock customization options for the Drift, Torg and Onesie skins.

I'll be updating this post as new challenges unlock, but for now, here are the first five Overtime challenges (Note: The first in the screenshot is for the free Battle Pass itself).

Collect coins in featured creative islands

For this one you'll have to enter Creative Mode and simply launch any of the featured islands from the Creative Hub, then search for coins.

Deal damage to opponents with assault rifles or pistols

This is about as standard as it gets for challenges. Note that you have to get 500 damage though, so it may take a few games to complete.

Search chests or ammo boxes at a motel or RV park

I made a map for where these two locations are so you can get to them quickly, but I have this weird feeling. I could be wrong (probably am), but I'm thinking Epic Games is sending us to these locations because they might be going away in season 8. The RV park has been around since the beginning so I could see the company deciding to add something new and different. The Motel is a little newer, but you have to admit it's not a very exciting place to drop. We'll find out if I'm right in a couple weeks, but here's where they're located:

Place top 15 in duos with a friend

Has there been a team-based challenge before that wasn't a generic daily challenge? I can't remember. This should be pretty easy provided you make an effort with a friend (and maybe don't drop into Tilted Towers this time). Even if you autofill to get your partner, if you play it a little safe, you should get top 15 without much trouble.

Regain health from a campfire in different matches

This challenge will obviously rely on whether you can find a campfire in the first place. It's also important to note that it's not enough to just place the campfire; it actually has to heal you (so you can't just do this at full health). I would suggest getting into a large team match for this one because it looks like you'll get credit regardless of who places the campfire. Don't forget that only one per match will count towards the challenge, but you'll need three total to complete it.

